Wyoming’s COVID-19 Positive Cases Increase: Sweetwater County Sees 1 More Positive Case

CHEYENNE — While Wyoming’s number of confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases increased by 25 in the past day, Sweetwater County only saw an increase of one.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s June 11 report, Wyoming has 793 positive cases with 622 recovered, 216 probable cases with 192 recovered, and 18 deaths. The number of positive cases increased by 25, while the number of positive recovered patients increased by 10, the number of probable cases increased by four, however the number of probable case recoveries remained the same.

Of the 25 confirmed positive cases, Uinta County had 13 of those taking its total to 48 positive cases and five probable cases. Yesterday, Uinta County had 35 positive cases and four probable cases. Since June 4, when Uinta County had 10 positive cases and three probable, Uinta’s numbers have continued to grow.

Something changed on the WDH’s website was Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard. It was recently updated to reflect the improvement in the statewide metrics used to ease restrictions. The number of new cases has changed from concerning to stabilizing and the percent of all tests that are positive is now rated as improving.

The other categories on this dashboard are percent of cases attributed to community spread, percent of all tests that are positive, total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals, total hospital bed availability and total ICU bed availability. All of these categories are all still rated as stabilizing.

Sweetwater County

According to the WDH, Sweetwater County increased its COVID-19 positive case total by one. The County currently has 28 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with 20 recovered, and eight probable cases with eight recovered.