Wyoming’s COVID-19 Positive, Probable Cases Remain Stable

CHEYENNE — Wyoming has now completed over 25,000 COVID-19 Coronavirus tests, with 701 of those tests turning out positive.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) June 2 report, the state currently has 701 positive cases, 211 probable, and 17 deaths. A total of 25,819 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

The WDH has changed its website today and is now reporting the amount of recovered positive cases, which is 534, and the amount of recovered probable cases, which is 158.

As for the total positive and probable cases, both only increased by one and deaths remained the same.

Sweetwater County

So far, 16 of the 22 lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases in Sweetwater County have recovered.

Sweetwater County had its most recent COVID-19 reports on May 30, when four more residents tested positive for the virus.

The 19th case is a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, the 20th case is a Rock Springs man in his 40s and the 21st case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. All three of these cases remain in good condition and are isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health

The 22nd case is a Rock Springs man in his 70s and he remains in stable condition and is isolating at home.