Wyoming’s COVID-19 Positive, Probable Cases Remain Stable

CHEYENNE — Wyoming has now completed over 25,000 COVID-19 Coronavirus tests, with 701 of those tests turning out positive.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) June 2 report, the state currently has 701 positive cases, 211 probable, and 17 deaths. A total of 25,819 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
The WDH has changed its website today and is now reporting the amount of recovered positive cases, which is 534, and the amount of recovered probable cases, which is 158.
As for the total positive and probable cases, both only increased by one and deaths remained the same.
Sweetwater County
So far, 16 of the 22 lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases in Sweetwater County have recovered.
Sweetwater County had its most recent COVID-19 reports on May 30, when four more residents tested positive for the virus.
The 19th case is a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, the 20th case is a Rock Springs man in his 40s and the 21st case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. All three of these cases remain in good condition and are isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health
The 22nd case is a Rock Springs man in his 70s and he remains in stable condition and is isolating at home.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
