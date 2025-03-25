Wyoming’s Daniel Reynolds Named NCAA National Field Athlete of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — Wyoming senior thrower Daniel Reynolds has been named the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Field Athlete of the Year, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday.

Reynolds, a native of Granby, Colorado, earned the honor after a dominant indoor season that saw him claim the NCAA weight throw title with a meet-record throw of 25.08 meters (82 feet, 3½ inches). The mark tied for the second-best in collegiate history and capped an undefeated season for the senior.

“Daniel has been nothing short of spectacular all season,” Wyoming head coach Bryan Berryhill said. “His consistency and ability to perform at the highest level when it matters most is what makes him special.”

Reynolds also swept the throwing events at the Mountain West Indoor Championships, where he recorded a weight throw of 25.06 meters (82 feet, 2¾ inches)—which, at the time, was the second-best mark in collegiate history.

With the award, Reynolds became the first Mountain West athlete to receive National Field Athlete of the Year honors since the USTFCCCA began recognizing separate track and field winners in 2006. Before that, the organization awarded a single honor for the top overall athlete dating back to 1994.

“This is a huge honor, and I’m incredibly grateful,” Reynolds said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, teammates, and the support system I’ve had throughout my career.”

Reynolds now joins an elite group of past honorees, which includes four athletes who later went on to win The Bowerman, the most prestigious individual award in collegiate track and field.