Wyoming’s Fast Start Fades in Loss at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE — Wyoming opened strong Saturday night but could not withstand a decisive late first-half and early second-half surge, falling 78-58 to New Mexico at The Pit.

The Cowboys dropped to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in Mountain West play after leading early before the Lobos took control on their home floor.

“You have to be at your best when your best is needed, I think we have a chance, but we are not there yet and until we can prove we can compete with the top of this league our guys will have to show up every day and show me and the State of Wyoming they can do it,” Wyoming coach Sundance Wicks said. “I don’t think our guys believe enough yet and we gave up a bad bucket going into half time and we cannot do that.”

Wyoming shot 39.6 percent from the field, while New Mexico finished at 46.9 percent overall and 51.6 percent in the second half. The Lobos made nine 3-pointers to Wyoming’s seven and held a 37-30 rebounding advantage. Each team collected double-digit offensive rebounds, but New Mexico scored 40 points in the paint.

Leland Walker led the Cowboys with 14 points, marking his ninth game in double figures this season and the 62nd of his collegiate career. He also added three assists. Gavin Gores scored eight points and matched a career high with six rebounds, while Nasir (Naz) Meyer finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

Wyoming jumped out to a 12-9 lead in the opening four minutes, highlighted by 3-pointers from Simm Marten-Saadi and Walker. The Cowboys opened the game 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and extended the lead to 18-14 after three straight baskets, including a fast-break score by Abou Magassa.

After a brief scoring drought allowed New Mexico to tie the game, Wyoming responded with a 6-0 run to take a 24-18 lead. Gores later knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 29-22 with six minutes left in the half. The Lobos answered with a 10-0 run as Wyoming went five minutes without a field goal, taking a 32-29 lead late in the period. New Mexico carried a 34-31 advantage into halftime.

The Lobos opened the second half on a 14-3 run to stretch the lead to 48-34. Walker converted an and-one to pull Wyoming within 55-44, but New Mexico pushed the margin back to double digits and used free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Tomislav Buljan led New Mexico with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Uriah Tenette added 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Wyoming returns home Tuesday night to host UNLV in the Arena-Auditorium, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.