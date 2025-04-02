Wyoming’s Fertig Selected for Women’s College All-Star Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA — Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig has been selected as one of 20 players to compete in the 2025 Women’s College All-Star Game. The event will take place at the Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday at 1 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Fertig will play for either Team Lieberman or Team Miller, coached by Naismith Hall of Famers Nancy Lieberman and Cheryl Miller, respectively. She joins a roster of top collegiate players, including Iowa’s Lucy Olsen, North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby, and Mississippi State’s Jerkaila Jordan.

As the 2025 Mountain West Player of the Year, Fertig made history as the first player to lead the conference in points, rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage in the same season. She averaged 18.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 57.4% from the field.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Fertig concluded her Wyoming career as the program’s all-time rebound leader with 1,216. She ranks second in school history with 1,860 career points, 766 made field goals, and 48 career double-doubles, while her 210 career blocks are third-most in program history.

In addition to her all-star selection, Fertig will also participate in the inaugural Women’s College All-Star Combine. The combine, set for Friday, will feature draft-level prospects showcasing their skills through general testing, position-specific drills, and controlled scrimmages in front of professional scouts.