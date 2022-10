Wyoming’s First Veteran-Focused Skilled Nursing Facility Opens

CHEYENNE — The first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans in Wyoming to provide long-term care to veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star families recently opened.

“Our veterans are an integral part of Wyoming’s rich heritage, and it is an honor to celebrate the completion of the first veterans skilled nursing facility in Wyoming,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “Veterans, and their families, embody the spirit of Wyoming through their courageous and selfless actions to protect the liberties we hold dear. This beautiful facility reflects the honor and dignity owed to those who sacrificed so much to protect our way of life.”

Based on the Green House concept, the state-of-the-art facility includes three cottages, each accommodating 12 veterans, providing a higher level of care to 36 veterans and eligible family members. The Green House concept differs from a traditional nursing home in terms of facility size, interior design, organizational structure, staffing patterns, and methods of delivering skilled professional services. It is designed from the ground up to look and feel like a real home. Each cottage offers a private bedroom and bathroom for the residents, along with a common space that includes a living area, an open kitchen and a dining table.

“There are many people who worked hard to make this dream come true,” said Jack Tarter, longtime veterans advocate and member of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. “This is the greatest way ever to take care of our veterans and their spouses and meet their needs.”

The Veterans Home of Wyoming—owned and operated by the state–is the result of a partnership between the Wyoming Veterans’ Commission, State of Wyoming and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. The VA provided 65 percent of the funding, and the Wyoming Legislature, with the Governor’s support, provided the 35 percent matching portion. By leveraging both VA and Medicaid reimbursements, the state can offer lower-cost private pay rates to veterans who may reside at the facility.

Honorably discharged veterans, state National Guard members disabled while on duty, their spouses and Gold Star family members are eligible for admission, with preference given to veterans and spouses.