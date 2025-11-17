Wyoming’s Gores Earns Mountain West Freshman of the Week Honor

Nov 8, 2025; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Gavin Gores (11) against the Cal State Fullerton Titans at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys beat the Titans 92-82. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE — Wyoming forward Gavin Gores has been named the Old Trapper Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It marks the second straight week a Cowboys freshman has earned the award, following Nasir (Naz) Meyer’s recognition after the season’s opening week.

Gores, a Cumberland, Wisconsin, native, averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over two games. He scored a career-high 10 points against Austin Peay and added nine points against Portland, while also grabbing a career-best six rebounds against the Pilots.

Gores has helped Wyoming open the season 4-0, its best start since 2021-22.

The Cowboys travel to Sam Houston State on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. MT tipoff.