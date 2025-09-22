Wyoming’s Harris Earns Second Straight Mountain West Freshman of the Week Honor

LARAMIE — Wyoming running back Samuel “Tote” Harris was named the Old Trapper Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive time on Monday after another career-best performance.

Harris rushed for a career-high 126 yards in Wyoming’s 37-20 loss at Colorado. He carried the ball 19 times, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt, and broke free for a 50-yard run in the second quarter — the longest play from scrimmage for the Cowboys this season and the longest of his career.

The last Wyoming true freshman to rush for more than 100 yards in a game was Titus Swen, who had 136 against UNLV in 2019.

Through four games, Harris leads the Cowboys with 256 rushing yards on 37 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per rush and 64.0 rushing yards per game. He has scored one touchdown this season.

Harris also earned the conference honor last week after recording 105 all-purpose yards against No. 20 Utah. In that game, he rushed for 68 yards, including a then-career-long 28-yard run, and caught three passes for 37 yards, highlighted by a 32-yard reception.

The Cowboys (2-2) are off this week before returning to action Oct. 4 at home against UNLV.