Wyoming’s Largest FREE Music Festival Returns to Kemmerer This July

If you’re looking for an unforgettable Wyoming summer weekend, mark your calendar for the 32nd Annual Oyster Ridge Music Festival, which returns to Kemmerer with two days of live music, community, food, and fun.

July 24th and 25th

Triangle Park in downtown Kemmerer

Known as Wyoming’s largest free music festival, Oyster Ridge has been bringing nationally recognized performers and regional favorites to the state since 1994. What started as a local event has grown into one of Wyoming’s premier summer traditions, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

A Weekend Filled with Live Music

This year’s lineup features an outstanding mix of Americana, bluegrass, folk, country, and roots music, including:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Sicard Hollow

The Sweet Lillies

Charlie Mellinger Band

The Two Tracks

Jalan Crossland

A Brother’s Fountain

The Wrecklunds

Wasatch Valley Drifters

Liam & Layne Jordan

The Steppers

Robin & Dan Kessinger

Whether you’re discovering a new favorite artist or coming to see a band you already love, there’s something for every music fan.

More Than Just Music

The Oyster Ridge Music Festival is about more than concerts. Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy:

Local food vendors

Shopping from unique craft and merchandise vendors

Family-friendly activities

The welcoming atmosphere of historic downtown Kemmerer

It’s the perfect opportunity to spend a summer weekend exploring one of southwest Wyoming’s most welcoming communities.

Plan Your Weekend

The festival takes place at Triangle Park in downtown Kemmerer on Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25.

Admission is completely free, making it one of the best entertainment values of the summer. Visitors planning to stay overnight can also find lodging, camping information, vendor applications, and the complete performance schedule on the festival website.

Learn More

For the full lineup, event schedule, lodging information, and festival details, visit:

You can also follow the Oyster Ridge Music Festival on Facebook for updates, announcements, and behind-the-scenes content before the festival begins.