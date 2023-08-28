Wyoming’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Portal Will Close August 31

CHEYENNE — The last day to submit applications for the Wyoming Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is August 31 at 11:59 p.m.

LIHWAP will continue processing all submitted applications received before the application portal’s closure. Depending on remaining funding, additional payments may be made to approved households.

LIHWAP is a U.S. Treasury initiative passed through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The program is administered by the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) and provides one-time support to help low-income households pay current or past due residential water and sewer bills.

In order for households to receive a LIHWAP benefit, their water or sewer utility must be enrolled in the program. Many, but not all water and sewer systems accept LIHWAP payments for past due and current bills.

Many low-income households across the state are already income-qualified to receive help paying past-due or current water and sewer bills through LIHWAP.

Households are income-qualified if:

The total household gross income is at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income, or

A household member is a current recipient of the Wyoming Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Since October 1, 2022 when the program began accepting applications, it has helped 2,050 Wyoming households with an average benefit paid of $339.48.

To apply before the August 31 portal closure, please go to www.lieapwyo.org.