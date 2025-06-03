Wyoming’s Marcus Harris Named to 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming wide receiver Marcus Harris has been named to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday.

Harris is among 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) nominated for the Hall of Fame’s 2026 class. The ballot also includes 100 players and 35 coaches from the divisional ranks.

A two-time All-American and the 1996 Biletnikoff Award winner, Harris ended his college career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in total receiving yards with 4,518. He currently ranks No. 5 on the all-time list. Harris led the nation in receiving as a sophomore in 1994 and again as a senior in 1996. He finished second nationally in receiving yards in 1995.

Harris was named First Team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association in 1995 and earned Consensus All-America honors in 1996. His senior season also included winning the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to college football’s top receiver.

In addition to his individual achievements, Harris was a key contributor to Wyoming’s 1996 team, which went 10–2, led the nation in passing offense (359.2 yards per game), and held the longest win streak in the country at the time (12 games, dating back to the 1995 season). The team finished ranked No. 22 in both national polls.

“Being named to the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame is a great honor,” Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman said in a statement. “Marcus (Harris) remains one of the all-time greatest receivers in college football history. But he was so much more than an individual talent — he was a leader on one of our greatest teams at Wyoming in 1996 and brought national attention to our program through his and his team’s accomplishments.”

The 2026 ballot was distributed to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. Their votes will be submitted to the NFF Honors Court, which will select the new class. The Honors Court is chaired by Archie Griffin, a two-time Heisman Trophy winner and Hall of Famer from Ohio State.

“For more than 65 years, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has stood as the sport’s ultimate archive, honoring those whose impact on the game still echoes today,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in the release. “This year’s ballot carries forward that responsibility, spotlighting individuals who not only excelled on the field but also helped define what college football means to so many.”

“Each year, the NFF Hall of Fame ballot provides our members with the meaningful opportunity to help shape the future of college football’s most prestigious honor,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in the statement. “Our voters are deeply passionate and knowledgeable, and their involvement ensures that those selected represent the very best our sport has to offer. It’s a tradition rooted in excellence, and we are excited to see who will be chosen for the 2026 Class.”

The 2026 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2026, with an induction ceremony scheduled for Dec. 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner. Inductees will also be honored at their respective schools with on-campus ceremonies.

According to the NFF, of the 5.78 million individuals who have played college football since 1869, only 1,111 players and 237 coaches have been inducted into the Hall — representing less than 0.02 percent of all participants.

Among those joining Harris on the 2026 ballot are eight NFF National Scholar-Athletes, including FBS players Jeff Bregel (USC), Brad Culpepper (Florida), DeMeco Ryans (Alabama), Manti Te’o (Notre Dame) and Jonathan Vilma (Miami). Three divisional Scholar-Athletes also appear: Keith Elias (Princeton), Gerald Quinlivan (Buffalo) and Thomas Stenglein (Colgate).

Since 1959, the NFF has honored 938 National Scholar-Athletes. Only 49 have gone on to become both Hall of Famers and Scholar-Athletes — a group that includes Alex Mack, Peyton Manning, Matt Stinchcomb, Tim Tebow and Danny Wuerffel, all of whom also earned the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Earlier this year, Wyoming’s Ryan Yarborough, also a two-time All-American, was announced as part of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.