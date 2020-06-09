Wyoming’s Number of COVID-19 Positive Recovered Cases Reaches 600, 760 Positive Cases

CHEYENNE — The number of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive recovered cases increased by eight today, taking the state’s total number of positive case recoveries to 600.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 June 9 report shows that the state currently has 760 positive cases with 600 recovered, 210 probable cases with 189 recovered, and 17 deaths. The number of positive cases increased by 12, while the number of positive case recoveries and probable case recoveries increased by eight.
Uinta County saw a recent increase in the amount of COVID-19 positive patients. Yesterday, Uinta County had 22 positive cases and three probable. Today, the positive case number cases increased to 32. Since June 4, the county has seen an increase in 22 cases, while its probable cases have remained stable at three.
Two counties, Fremont and Laramie, still have the highest COVID-19 positive cases at 264 and 122 respectively. These two counties also have the highest probable cases. Fremont has 33 probable cases, while Laramie has 66.
Sweetwater County
According to the Sweetwater County Health Department, two residents were notified this week that they have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the county’s total to 26.
On June 7, a Rock Springs man, in his 50s, was notified he had tested positive for the virus, while on June 8, a Green River woman, in her 50s, was notified she had contracted the virus. Both remain in good condition and are isolating at home.
Public health officials have started contact tracing. Of the 26 total known positive cases, 22 patients have recovered.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.