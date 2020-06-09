Wyoming’s Number of COVID-19 Positive Recovered Cases Reaches 600, 760 Positive Cases

CHEYENNE — The number of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive recovered cases increased by eight today, taking the state’s total number of positive case recoveries to 600.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 June 9 report shows that the state currently has 760 positive cases with 600 recovered, 210 probable cases with 189 recovered, and 17 deaths. The number of positive cases increased by 12, while the number of positive case recoveries and probable case recoveries increased by eight.

Uinta County saw a recent increase in the amount of COVID-19 positive patients. Yesterday, Uinta County had 22 positive cases and three probable. Today, the positive case number cases increased to 32. Since June 4, the county has seen an increase in 22 cases, while its probable cases have remained stable at three.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Two counties, Fremont and Laramie, still have the highest COVID-19 positive cases at 264 and 122 respectively. These two counties also have the highest probable cases. Fremont has 33 probable cases, while Laramie has 66.

Sweetwater County

According to the Sweetwater County Health Department, two residents were notified this week that they have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the county’s total to 26.

On June 7, a Rock Springs man, in his 50s, was notified he had tested positive for the virus, while on June 8, a Green River woman, in her 50s, was notified she had contracted the virus. Both remain in good condition and are isolating at home.

Public health officials have started contact tracing. Of the 26 total known positive cases, 22 patients have recovered.