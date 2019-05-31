Wyoming’s Quincy Howe Named Mountain Region Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — Wyoming track & field coach Quincy Howe was named the Mountain Region Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), it was announced Friday by the organization.

Howe is the first Wyoming coach or athlete to earn a regional honor in the 13-year history of the award. The USTFCCCA honors men’s and women’s track athletes and field athletes of the year, men’s and women’s head coaches of the year and men’s and women’s assistant coaches of the year.

This season, Howe coached four Cowgirls in total to the NCAA National Championships, one in the long jump, one in the triple and his 4×100 relay team. Ja’la Henderson is competing in her second-consecutive national championship meet in the triple jump, while Jerayah Davis is the first Cowgirl ever to qualify for three events at a national championship meet, as she’ll run the 100 meter dash, run the first leg of the 4×100 meter relay team and compete in the long jump.

His jumpers earned 28 out of the 64 total team points that Wyoming posted at the Mountain West Championships. The relay teams earned another 10 points for a grand total of 38 points overall.

He guided Davis to the school record in the long jump, Henderson to second all-time in the same event and the 4×100 meter relay team which now ranks second all-time.

The NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships are held Wednesday through Saturday, June 5-8, in Austin, Texas.