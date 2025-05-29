Wyoming’s Reynolds Punches Ticket to NCAA Championships in Hammer Throw

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — University of Wyoming senior Daniel Reynolds qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships in the hammer throw on Wednesday during day one of the NCAA West First Round in College Station, Texas.

Reynolds secured a spot at nationals in Eugene, Oregon, with a fourth-place finish in the hammer throw. After opening with the shortest throw of the competition, he rebounded with a toss of 223 feet, 5 inches (68.10 meters) on his second attempt to climb to second place. He ultimately secured fourth with a third-round throw of 221 feet, 11 inches (67.55 meters).

Three other Wyoming athletes also competed on day one to close out their outdoor seasons.

Freshman Charles LaFore placed 37th overall in the hammer throw with his top mark of 199 feet, 10 inches (60.92 meters) coming on his first attempt. His subsequent throws measured 59.21 meters and 60.19 meters.

In the long jump, junior Remar Pitter took 32nd place in his first NCAA outdoor appearance. Pitter fouled on his opening attempt before recording marks of 22 feet, 10 1/2 inches (6.97 meters) and 23 feet, 6 3/4 inches (7.18 meters).

Junior Cam Burkett narrowly missed qualifying for the NCAA Championships in the shot put, finishing 13th overall. He fouled on his first attempt before posting marks of 17.98 meters and 61 feet, 9 1/2 inches (18.83 meters).

Reynolds, who initially appeared to qualify in both the hammer throw and shot put, was later ruled out of shot put competition after a protest led to his top mark being disqualified. His only fair throw of 19.47 meters was originally good for fourth place, but was later ruled a foul following the appeal, resulting in a “no mark.”

On the track, senior Jaheim Ferguson concluded his collegiate career in the 400-meter hurdles. He finished 34th overall in 51.70 seconds, competing in the first heat.

Up Next

Freshman Taliah Morris is scheduled to compete in three events Thursday. She will begin with the long jump at 3:30 p.m. MT, followed by the 100 meters at 6 p.m. MT and the 200 meters at 7:45 p.m. MT. Morris is one of just 13 athletes nationwide to qualify for three events at the NCAA preliminary rounds.