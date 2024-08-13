Wyoming’s Suiaunoa and Bertagnole Named to Prestigious Watch Lists

LARAMIE – Two Wyoming Cowboys defenders have been recognized as among the best in college football, as linebacker Shae Suiaunoa and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole were named to national award watch lists ahead of the 2024 season.

Suiaunoa was named to the preseason watch list for the 40th annual Butkus Award, which honors the top linebacker in the country. The Butkus Award watch list features 51 players representing 44 colleges and universities nationwide, including two returning semifinalists from 2023: Deontae Lawson of Alabama and Jay Higgins of Iowa. The award recognizes linebackers who embody the qualities that defined Dick Butkus’ career, including toughness, leadership, and football character. Suiaunoa’s selection highlights his exceptional performance in 2023, where he started all 13 games for Wyoming, earning third-team All-Mountain West honors from Phil Steele. He finished second on the team with 93 total tackles, adding 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Suiaunoa’s standout performances included a career-high 12 tackles in a win over Texas Tech and double-digit tackles against ranked opponents Fresno State and Boise State.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Meanwhile, Bertagnole was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. The Bednarik Award watch list includes a broad spectrum of programs from across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), with Bertagnole standing out among the elite. The Wyoming defensive tackle was also named to the preseason All-Mountain West team and the Shrine Bowl Preseason Watchlist. In 2023, Bertagnole started all 13 games for the Cowboys, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors and a first-team selection from Phil Steele. He recorded 60 tackles, including a team-best 5.5 tackles for loss, and added two sacks, a forced fumble, six quarterback hurries, and two pass break-ups. His season highlights included a nine-tackle performance against UNLV and back-to-back games with multiple tackles for loss against Hawaii and Nevada.

The recognition of both Suiaunoa and Bertagnole underscores Wyoming’s strong defensive presence heading into the 2024 season. Semi-finalists for the Butkus Award will be named on November 4, with finalists announced on November 25 and the winner by December 10. The Bednarik Award will also follow a similar timeline, with both awards being presented in early 2025.