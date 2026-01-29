Wyoming’s Top Wrestlers Converge as Green River, Rock Springs Enter Ron Thon

RIVERTON — The midpoint of the Wyoming high school wrestling season arrives this week with the state’s biggest and most demanding test, as Green River and Rock Springs prepare to compete at the Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Riverton.

Often referred to as the de facto best-of-the-best tournament in Wyoming, the Ron Thon brings nearly the entire state under one roof. Unlike the state championships, wrestlers are not separated by classification, creating a rare opportunity for athletes from every level to compete head-to-head. This year’s field includes 38 girls teams and 39 boys teams, making it one of the deepest tournaments at the high school level.

Both Green River and Rock Springs will send their girls teams to Riverton on Thursday and Friday, while the boys teams will compete Friday and Saturday. For programs in southwest Wyoming, the Ron Thon is widely viewed as a place to gauge where wrestlers stand against elite competition as the postseason approaches.

Green River still carries momentum after a strong showing at the Thoman Invitational a few weeks ago, where the Wolves reached the championship dual on the boys’ side, and the girls advanced to the title match before finishing runner-up. Rock Springs also holds some momentum from the Thoman, highlighted by an undefeated run from its combined girls squad and continued development on the boys’ side despite injury setbacks.

The girls tournament begins Thursday and includes a wide-ranging field featuring programs from every corner of the state, including Campbell County, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Star Valley and Sheridan, along with Green River and Rock Springs. Wrestling continues through Friday as teams battle through a demanding bracket that often mirrors the intensity of a state championship.

The boys tournament opens Friday and runs through Saturday, with a similarly stacked lineup.

The tournament is named in honor of Ron Thon, a longtime Riverton educator and coach who was widely respected across the state wrestling community. A standout wrestler at the University of Nebraska after graduating from Niobrara County High School in Lusk, Thon became synonymous with excellence both on and off the mat. Today, his name represents the pinnacle of Wyoming high school wrestling, a tournament where any wrestler, regardless of school size, can compete for a spot on the podium.

With nearly every top program in attendance, the Ron Thon Memorial offers Green River and Rock Springs a crucial opportunity to test themselves against the state’s deepest field as the season enters its final stretch.