Wyoming’s Turkey Hunting Season Has Been Extended

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has extended the 2020 spring wild turkey hunting season until May 31. The extension is allowed by an emergency rule, signed by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

The extension applies to hunt areas 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and for all license types. The 11-day extension is to allow more opportunity for hunters whose spring turkey season was impacted by public health orders and directives due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Game and Fish has issued more than 5,000 licenses for the spring hunt. The extension will not have adverse impacts on the wild turkey population and also aligns with the 2021 spring turkey season that will also end on May 31.

Hunters are responsible for complying with all state and local health orders as well as encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene while traveling and in the field.