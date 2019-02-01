Wyutex Energy Service Hiring Roustabout/Laborer

Lindsay Malicoate
Wyutex Energy Service is now accepting applications for an experienced Roustabout/Laborer.

Requirements

  •  Must have clean driving record and be able to pass a drug test.
  • PEC Safeland a plus.

To Apply

Applications are available at 20 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY., between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. No phone calls, please.

