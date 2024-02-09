Xavier Martin Funk (October 4, 1989 – January 23, 2024)

Xavier Martin Funk, a long time resident of Green River, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Xavier had many titles in life. He was a father, he was a son, he was a brother, he was a nephew and he was friend to all that knew him. The saying “the good die young”, really applies to Xavier. His absence on Earth has left all that knew him with a hole that cannot be filled. Everyone who knew Xavier is a better person for knowing him.

Xavier was born on October 4, 1989 to Timothy and Gina Funk in Dillon, Montana. Xavier grew up in Sheridan, Montana and then migrated to Green River. Anyone who knew Xavier understood that they didn’t know what they were getting into each day; however, there was generally a good story that came with adventures with Xavier, and in some cases a scar. Xavier was always quick with his humor and had a wit that couldn’t be matched.

Some highlights of Xavier’s short life were that he graduated from Expedition Academy in 2008. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed being outdoors and embracing his musical talents. He could play a great tune on his harmonica and the guitar. He enjoyed studying Greek mythology and Celtic history. The most important highlight of Xavier’s life was the day his daughter was born. Even though, families are not perfect, there was zero doubt that Xavier loved Lula with all of his being. Xavier would want people to know that he is forever grateful for Connie Oney and the gift of fatherhood that she gave him.

Xavier is survived by his grandmother Virginia Funk, father Tim Funk, mother Gina Terrell, sister Chella Cain, brothers Noah Russell, Derik Fullmer and Ryan Funk and daughter Lula Funk. He is also survived by his bonus families Jim and Christy Hartford, Jeanann Hernandez, Anna Stone, Josh Hartford, Corene Wiley, Tyson, Randee, and Tawnee Wiley and the Oney family.

He is preceded in death by Vance and Austin Wiley.

Xavier’s friends and family would like to thank everyone who has reached out during these trying times. We are forever grateful for your care, consideration and thoughtfulness.

There will be a celebration of life for Xavier on February 17, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles in Green River, Wyoming.