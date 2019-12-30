Year in Review: Our Best Sports Photos of 2019

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sports photography exemplifies emotion, passion and determination. We’ve been lucky enough to witness some amazing moments through the camera lens this year.
Here’s some of our best sports shots from 2019!
Taking Flight
Rock Springs High School swimmer Abi Robinson-Kim takes flight as she leaps into lane three during a home swim meet. (October 4, 2019)
Lassoing Logan
Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson stretches for a tackle during the Pokes season opener against Missouri. The Cowboys went on to win the game 37-31. (August 31, 2019)
Fighting for Yardage
A Green River Wolves football player battles an opponent for extra yardage during a home game against Torrington. (September 20, 2019)
Sliding into Victory
The Green River Knights earn a victory after a sliding into home base on a walk-off hit. (June 28, 2019)
Fingers Up, Tongues Out
Conner Kirkland and Landon Brown celebrate at the NJCAA Wrestling Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The two placed at the championships and helped the Mustangs finish eighth overall. (March 2, 2019)
Eye on the Ball
Kayde Strauss sets up a pass for her outside hitter during a home volleyball match. (September 19, 2019)
Breaking a Tackle 101
Isaac Schoenfeld leaves a defender on his stomach after breaking a tackle. The Tigers beat the Campbell County Camels 28-7. (October 4, 2019)
Hanging by the Horn
This tough cowboy showed off his strength as he wrestled his beast by the horn during the Overland Stage Stampede rodeo. (June 7, 2019)
Finishing Strong
Madelynn Heiser holds the ball strong before going up for a layup against a Laramie defender. (January 3, 2019)
Getting Dirty
A Green River little league baseball player slides into third base and avoids getting caught by a Rock Springs third baseman. (July 4, 2019)
Fist Bump
Pistol Pete gives a fist bump during the first quarter of the Border War Game. The Cowboys kept the Bronze Boot after beating Colorado State 17-7. (November 22, 2019)
Heads Up
A rivalry game featuring the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers captured this shot of a Green River header. (April 25, 2019)
Stretched Out
Jayson Caudell boxes out a Jackson basketball player during a home game earlier this year. (March 1, 2019)
Up and Over
Motocross racer Blake White hits a jump during a race in Rock Springs. (June 1, 2019)
Soaring Through the Water
This Green River swimmer shreds through the water during a butterfly race. (October 31, 2019)
Direct Hit
Lady Tiger golfer Ashlee Jo Mohar displays her concentration before making contact with the ball during a home competition out at White Mountain Golf Course. (August 15, 2019)