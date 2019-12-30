Year in Review: Our Best Sports Photos of 2019

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sports photography exemplifies emotion, passion and determination. We’ve been lucky enough to witness some amazing moments through the camera lens this year.

Here’s some of our best sports shots from 2019!

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Taking Flight

Rock Springs High School swimmer Abi Robinson-Kim takes flight as she leaps into lane three during a home swim meet. (October 4, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Lassoing Logan

Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson stretches for a tackle during the Pokes season opener against Missouri. The Cowboys went on to win the game 37-31. (August 31, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

Fighting for Yardage

A Green River Wolves football player battles an opponent for extra yardage during a home game against Torrington. (September 20, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Sliding into Victory

The Green River Knights earn a victory after a sliding into home base on a walk-off hit. (June 28, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Fingers Up, Tongues Out

Conner Kirkland and Landon Brown celebrate at the NJCAA Wrestling Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The two placed at the championships and helped the Mustangs finish eighth overall. (March 2, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Eye on the Ball

Kayde Strauss sets up a pass for her outside hitter during a home volleyball match. (September 19, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Breaking a Tackle 101

Isaac Schoenfeld leaves a defender on his stomach after breaking a tackle. The Tigers beat the Campbell County Camels 28-7. (October 4, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Hanging by the Horn

This tough cowboy showed off his strength as he wrestled his beast by the horn during the Overland Stage Stampede rodeo. (June 7, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

Finishing Strong

Madelynn Heiser holds the ball strong before going up for a layup against a Laramie defender. (January 3, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

Getting Dirty

A Green River little league baseball player slides into third base and avoids getting caught by a Rock Springs third baseman. (July 4, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Fist Bump

Pistol Pete gives a fist bump during the first quarter of the Border War Game. The Cowboys kept the Bronze Boot after beating Colorado State 17-7. (November 22, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Heads Up

A rivalry game featuring the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers captured this shot of a Green River header. (April 25, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Stretched Out

Jayson Caudell boxes out a Jackson basketball player during a home game earlier this year. (March 1, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Up and Over

Motocross racer Blake White hits a jump during a race in Rock Springs. (June 1, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Soaring Through the Water

This Green River swimmer shreds through the water during a butterfly race. (October 31, 2019)

Photo by Dave Arambel.

Direct Hit

Lady Tiger golfer Ashlee Jo Mohar displays her concentration before making contact with the ball during a home competition out at White Mountain Golf Course. (August 15, 2019)