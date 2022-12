SWEETWATER COUNTY — Capturing memories through photography is something we love doing at SweetwaterNOW. The old adage “A picture is worth a 1,000 words” still holds true.

From smiling faces to event coverage, we’ve been there alongside you to capture these moments.

As 2022 comes to an end, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite photos.

Here’s our top photos of 2022. We can’t wait to see what we’ll capture next year!

Wreaths Across America

One of the members of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 makes sure a flag is on a wreath at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on December 17. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson

The Excitement

Rock Springs High School students can’t wait to find out if they won the Make-A-Wish competition against Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Brayden Flack

Honoring the Fallen

April and Dave Thompson, Private Joshua Thompson’s parents, comfort each other as the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride members arrive in honor of their son. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson

Memorial Walk

Local firefighters hosted the annual 9/11 memorial Walk the Rock in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attacks. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson

The Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales visited Rock Springs and residents couldn’t get enough of them. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Color Run

Many different color runs were hosted throughout the year for various causes and fundraisers. SweetwaterNOW photo by Brayden Flack

Rodeo Action

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo was a hit again this year and was jam packed with rodeo action. SweetwaterNOW photo by Brayden Flack

International Days

Residents attending International Days had the chance to see amazing dancers performing throughout the day. SweetwaterNOW photo by Dave Arambel

Bubbles Galore!

Did someone say bubbles? Children enjoyed the foam parties the Sweetwater County Library System hosted this year. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson

Beautiful Explosion

The Fourth of the July fireworks show was a hit again this year. SweetwaterNOW photo by Brayden Flack

Green River at its best

The summer sun sets over Green River lighting the vistas in a beautiful backdrop. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

What an angel!

Green River residents dressed up and were ready for the Halloween Parade. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

All I want for Christmas