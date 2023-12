Throughout the year, TRN Media has enjoyed being alongside you at all the different events in our community. Capturing our community’s memories is always a joy for us, and we hope you value these shots as much as we do.

As 2023 comes to a close, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite photos from the year. Join us in taking a trip down memory lane through our top photos of 2023.

We can’t wait to see what we capture in 2024!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Hometown Hero Truck or Treat

This little guy was excited to collect candy at the Green River Fire Department’s second annual Hometown Hero Truck or Treat this Halloween. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Snowy Downtown Rock Springs

There’s just something about the glow of Downtown Rock Springs while snow is falling. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Fair Days

The carnival at Wyoming’s Big Show was in full swing this year. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Tip Off

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs took on Western Nebraska in November. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

Birds of the World

The Sweetwater County Library hosted Utah company Scales and Tails for their “Birds of the World” show in Green River this summer. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Go Tigers!

The Rock Springs Tigers cheer team had a strong performance at state in Casper. SweetwaterNOW photo by Brayden Flack

Never Forget

The Green River Fire Department participates in their annual “Never Forget” 9/11 Memorial Walk. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Yeehaw!



Green River High School had a “field day” in May to make up one of their snow days. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Running for Domestic Violence Awareness



Residents showed their support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Purple Glow Run. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Green River vs Cody

The Green River High School Wolves huddle up before kickoff against the Cody Broncs on September 30. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Rock Springs in the Moonlight

The moon shining over Rock Springs. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Western Wrestling

WWCC Mustangs head coach Art Castillo at the NJCAA Wrestling Championships in Iowa. SweetwaterNOW photo by Brayden Flack

Glow in the Dark Halloween Parade

The community gathered for the the glow in the dark Halloween parade in downtown Green River this year. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Snakes and Pride

An attendee of the Green River Pride in the Park event holds a snake. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Turkey Trot

Kiddos take off for Harrison Elementary School’s Turkey Trot for Thanksgiving. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Drag Story Hour

Salt Lake City drag queen Tara Lipsyncki signs her book at a drag story hour at the Broadway Theatre. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Jackalope Jump

Sweetwater County residents braved the cold icy waters of Wataha Pond in February for the annual Jackalope Jump to raise money for the Special Olympics. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson

Homecoming

Green River High School celebrates Homecoming week with a bonfire. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Día de los Muertos

The seven-member cultural troupe, “Danza, Corazon y Cultura” presented a series of Mexican dance performances for a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Art on the Green

Tyrell Jasperson works on his piece for the annual Art on the Green competition. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Junior Wrestlers

Mini wrestlers get pumped up at the Jr. Wolves wrestling camp. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

A trio of pals dance together at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Bunning Park. SwetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Nice Block!

The Green River High School Lady Wolves celebrate a point earned from a successfull block. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

S’mores and Christmas Lights

Community members enjoy s’mores at the Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

The Grinch