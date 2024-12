Throughout the year, TRN Media has enjoyed being alongside you at all the different events in our community. Capturing our community’s memories is always a joy for us, and we hope you value these shots as much as we do.

As 2024 comes to a close, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite photos from the year. Join us in taking a trip down memory lane!

We can’t wait to see what we capture in 2025!

TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt

Some littles were more excited than others at this year’s freezing cold Easter egg hunt on March 27. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Foggy Downtown Rock Springs

The heart of Bunning Park in the thick fog on February 1. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

UW Day at the Fair

Pistol Pete and the University of Wyoming cheerleaders help hype the crowd up at Wyoming’s Big Show on July 30. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Partial Solar Eclipse

Courtney Thomas and Sade Valdez watch the partial solar eclipse on April 8 using their glasses from the 2017 eclipse. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Go Cowboys!

A horse and its rider take the field carrying a University of Wyoming flag before kickoff at the UW vs SDSU on October 12. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

City Buck

This buck was staying clear of hunters by hanging out in town on September 27. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Go Tigers!

The Rock Springs Tigers hosted the Rawlins Outlaws for the final game of day two at the Flaming Gorge Classic on December 20. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

Clydesdales



The Budweiser Clydesdales visited the Solvay miners on July 3. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Turkey Trot



Harrison Elementary students and staff moved their annual Turkey Trot indoors due to bad weather but they still ran hard and had a blast. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Fifth Place Victory

The Green River Lady Wolves celebrate their win over Worland to secure 5th place at state soccer on May 18. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Sweetwater Speedway

Racers compete in some Independence Day weekend action at the Sweetwater Speedway on July 7. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

Sweetwater Speedway

A kiddo dressed as a firefighter for Halloween gets to pose as a Green River firefighter during Green River’s Trunk-Or-Treat even on October 26. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Fair Fun

TRN Media owner Al Harris announces one of the concerts at Wyoming’s Big Show on August 2. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Western Basketball

Western Wyoming’s men’s basketball team hosted Western Nebraska on November 19, coming away with a 70-66 victory. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

Fall Into Fall Festival

Kids play with the kids games at TRN Media’s annual Fall into Fall Festival on September 21. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

GRHS Jazz Band

GRHS’ jazz band held a concert October 16, and they sounded amazing. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Veterans Day

Truman Elementary School celebrates community veterans with singing performances on November 11. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Fireworks at the Fair

An amazing fireworks show marked the end of the night at Wyoming’s Big Show on August 2. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Overland Rodeo

A bronc rider gets thrown into the air at the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo on June 7. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Flaming Gorge Days parade

A young Pony Express rider looks out at the spectators of the Flaming Gorge Days parade on June 29. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Rock Springs Pride

Kenny Starling of Atlas Falls gives a hand heart during the Rock Springs Pride Fest. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Homecoming Bonfire

Rock Springs High School students enjoy the Homecoming Bonfire on October 3. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Dog Days of Summer

A pup takes a break from swimming during the Green River Recreation Center’s doggie pool day on August 19. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

A couple of women get emotional at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Bunning Park on August 24. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

It’s Santa!

Santa visited with children during the Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting on December 6. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

It’s good!

UW’s Stevenson catches a pass during their game against SDSU on October 12. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

Beautiful Scenery

Sweetwater County sure is beautiful. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

Rocking Out

A young rock fan enjoys the concerts at Wyoming’s Big show on August 4. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Basketball Coaches

UW men’s basketball coach Sundance Wicks and RSHS girls basketball coach Mike Swenson pose together at the Sweetwater County Fair on July 30. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Drag Queen Storytime

Kids and adults enjoy a story book read by a drag queen during Rock Springs Pride Fest. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Flaming Gorge Days

A kiddo finishes off an otter pop during the Flaming Gorge Days Parade on June 29. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Run with the Horses Marathon

Around 176 runners participated in the 21st annual Run with the Horses Marathon/Half/10K August 17. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Firefighting