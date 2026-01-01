Year in Review: Top Sports Stories of 2025

The 2025 sports year in Sweetwater County delivered everything we love about our local athletes — grit, heart, unforgettable moments, and stories that brought our communities together. And once again, we were right there on the sidelines capturing it all.

We’ve rounded up our favorite sports stories of the year, and we hope you enjoy looking back at the performances, milestones, and memories that defined 2025.

From record‑breaking achievements to breakthrough seasons, emotional highs, and the heartbreaks that come with competition, Sweetwater County sports gave us so much to celebrate. Covering these stories is a privilege, and we’re grateful to every athlete, coach, and family who let us follow their journey this year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Before we turn the page to a brand‑new year, let’s revisit the top sports moments of 2025!

Bider Breaks Rock Springs High School Long Jump Record

January 28, 2025

Rock Springs High School senior Brynn Bider soared to new heights at the Weber State High School Indoor Track Meet Jan. 14, setting a new school record in the girls’ indoor long jump. Bider’s leap of 18 feet, 0.5 inches eclipsed the previous mark of 17 feet, 10.75 inches, held by Favour Wanjoku since 2020.

Click here to read the full story.

Sweetwater County Dominates at State Spirit Competition, Sweeps 4A Titles

January 24, 2025

Sweetwater County made its mark at the 2025 Wyoming State Spirit Competition, as Green River and Rock Springs combined to win every 4A event, completing a clean sweep of the top honors.

Click here to read the full story.

Green River Boys Falter in Quarterfinals at State

February 27, 2025

For the first time in at least 56 years, the Green River Wolves failed to advance a wrestler to the semifinals at the WHSAA Boys State Wrestling Championships. This historic outcome marks the first time since at least 1969 that Green River has not had a representative in the semifinal round.

Click here to read the full story.

Rock Springs Native John Wendling Headed to UW Athletics Hall of Fame

February 25, 2025

Rock Springs’ own John Wendling was enshrined in the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. A standout safety for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2006, Wendling is remembered not only for his hard-hitting play but also for his remarkable athleticism and academic achievements.

Click here for the full story.

Lady Wolves Claim 4A West Regional Title for First Time Since 1998

March 9, 2025

The Green River Lady Wolves were named regional champions for the first time since 1998 after a dominant performance at the 4A West Regional Tournament. Green River capped off their impressive run with a 56-42 victory over Natrona County in the championship game, securing the No. 1 seed out of the west for the state tournament, which they took 5th place in after winning a consolation championship!

Click here to read the full story.

Lady Braves Raise $3,000 for Green River Family

March 8, 2025

The Lady Braves of Star Valley played against Jackson in their last home game and used it as a way to help a family in Green River after a tragic vehicle crash.

Star Valley High School Seniors Emily Dana and Austyn Bagley raised $3,004 through a fundraiser for Green River’s Wilson family.

Click here to read the full story.

Lily Harris First Female State Wrestling Champion for GRHS

March 28, 2025

The Green River Lady Wolves gained their first female state wrestling champion at the 2025 State Tournament in Casper. Lily Harris, a now graduate of Green River High School, went undefeated on the season and will forever be known as the very first female state champion for the Wolves’ program.

Click here to read the full story.

Vasco Siblings Make U.S. ODP National Teams, Marking a First for Wyoming; Isa Vasco Captains Team USA to Championship in Italy

April 10 and 21, 2025

Green River siblings Isa and Tommy Vasco made Wyoming history in 2025, earning spots on U.S. Youth Soccer ODP National Teams in their respective age groups. Tommy became the first Wyoming boy ever selected to a U.S. ODP National Team, while Isa not only made the U17 girls’ squad but went on to captain Team USA to a championship at the Torneo Internazionale de Calcio Italia. Isa was named Best Attacker and Most Exciting Player of the tournament, capping a landmark year for one of the state’s rising stars.

Click here to read the full story on their ODP selections, and click here for Isa’s international championship run.

Yoder’s Thompson Claims Three World Titles at NHSFR

July 20, 2025

Wyoming’s own Hadley Thompson capped an unforgettable week at the National High School Finals Rodeo, winning world titles in breakaway roping, goat tying, and the coveted all-around cowgirl championship in front of a packed house at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Click here to read the full story.

Wolves Leave It All on the Field in Gritty Playoff Game Against Riverton

November 1, 2025

Green River football delivered its best season of the 2020s in 2025, snapping an eight‑year drought to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Wolves’ postseason run ended with a 31–13 loss to Riverton, but the night showcased the grit that defined their turnaround year. Senior quarterback Max Hintz capped a record‑setting season by climbing to No. 2 in career all‑purpose yards and breaking the program’s single‑season passing mark, while Dax Taylor set the single‑season receiving record. Though the playoff push came up short, the Wolves’ resurgence marked a major step forward for the program.

Click here to read the full story.

Western Battles Hard Against No. 25 Wyoming in Wild West Showdown

November 2, 2025

Western Wyoming Community College made history in 2025 by hosting the University of Wyoming for the first‑ever Wild West Showdown, a sold‑out dual that packed Rushmore Gym and raised nearly $30,000 for the program. The Mustangs — two‑time national champions and chasing a three‑peat after last year’s third‑place finish — welcomed the Division I Cowboys to Rock Springs after meeting in Laramie the previous two seasons. UW took the dual 39–7, but the night delivered big moments for Western and showcased the growing connection between the state’s top collegiate wrestling programs.

Click here to read the full story on the dual itself.

End of an Era: Western Wyoming to Cut Women’s Volleyball Program

November 4, 2025

Western Wyoming Community College announced it will discontinue its women’s volleyball program as part of a series of budget cuts aimed at aligning the college’s finances and long-term sustainability.

Click here to read the full story.

Lady Wolves Advance to First State Title Match Since 2009 After Five-Set Win Over Laramie

November 7, 2025

The Green River Lady Wolves made the Class 4A State Championship match for the first time since 2009 after outlasting top-seeded Laramie in a five-set thriller at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Click here to read the full story.

Arnell Wins Two State Titles as Green River Finishes Fifth at 4A Championships

November 7, 2025

Green River senior Tavia Arnell capped off her decorated high school career in dominant fashion at the Wyoming High School Girls Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, winning two individual state titles and leading the Lady Wolves to a fifth-place team finish.

Click here to read the full story.

Record Crowd Watches Wyoming Fall to No. 1 Penn State

December 13, 2025

A program-record crowd of 4,686 filled the Arena-Auditorium as the University of Wyoming wrestling team hosted top-ranked Penn State, falling 40-7 but closing the dual with two wins that gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.

Click here to read the full story.