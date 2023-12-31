Year in Review: Top Stories of 2023

Just like that, another year is in the books.

This was a busy year full of big moments, and we’re looking back at some of our top stories of 2023. It’s always a difficult task narrowing it down to just a handful of stories, but it’s a lot of fun revisiting the highlights of the year.

Before we get into our top picks, we at SweetwaterNOW and TRN Media would like to thank you, our amazing readers and subscribers, for trusting us to tell your stories and report our community’s news to you. You’re the reason we do what we do, and we couldn’t do this without you.

Let’s revisit 2023, as shared by you and reported by us. Enjoy!

GR Man Continues Long Recovery from 4-Wheeling Accident

(January 19, 2023)

The long journey to recovery will continue for a Green River man who was injured in a near-fatal 4-wheeling accident back in June.

On June 12, 2022, Green River couple Katie and Chris Rasmussen were riding 4-wheelers with their families in the Golden Spike area near Corinne, Utah, when the life-changing accident happened.

Katie said the whole family was there and all 18 of them had been riding 4-wheelers throughout the day and everyone had been going up and over a small hill with side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, and even bicycles. They were about to pack up and leave for the day, when someone pointed out to Chris that his 4-wheeler acted like it was overheating. Chris decided to take the 4-wheeler out to figure out what was causing it to over heat. While he was driving it around he discovered why the 4-wheeler was overheating and started to head back. He decided to go over the small hill everyone else had taken because he hadn’t yet. It was a decision that would change his life.



Green River Teen in Need of Diabetic Alert Dog

(January 27, 2023)

Green River teenager Elena Barrera was 13 when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and combined with a lifelong hearing impairment, this provided a unique challenge to overcome.

Barrera, who is now a senior at Green River High School, has connected with Duty Dogs out of Cody to acquire a diabetic alert dog to help notify her when her blood sugar levels are out of range. The dog will cost $30,000.

For a type 1 diabetic, sleeping at night can come with a risk due to blood sugar levels going too high or dropping too low, which is more immediately dangerous. Due to her hearing impairment, Barrera cannot hear the alarms her devices make when her blood sugar is out of range. This is why she will be getting a diabetic alert dog before leaving for college after her high school graduation.



Missing Chihuahua to be Reunited with Owner After Seven Years

(April 7, 2023)

Greta, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, went missing in Texas seven years ago and thanks to her microchip, she will now be returned home after being picked up in Uinta County.

Green River Animal Control took custody of Greta on March 30 after she was picked up at the TA Travel Center in Fort Bridger. Greta first went missing in 2016, and because of her home being in rural Texas, the owner believed she was eaten by predators.

“She was chipped and it was through that microchip that we were able to locate her original owner,” Lydia Holmes, Animal Control Officer said. “Her owner was just super excited.”



Stagecoach Elementary Teacher Named Whole Brain Teacher of the Year

(May 9, 2023)

Stagecoach Elementary School music teacher Weston Lamb-Costantino has been working hard to improve himself as a teacher and those efforts didn’t go unnoticed when he was named one of two Whole Brain Teachers of the Year.

According to the website, www.wholebrainteaching.com, “Whole Brain Teachers of America is a grass roots, education reform movement begun in 1999 by three Southern California teachers: Chris Biffle, Jay Vanderfin, and Chris Rekstad. Since then, we have been joined by a dedicated group of K-12 educators who form our Executive Board.”

The goal of WBT is to help teachers navigate the common difficulties in the classroom, such as students lack of discipline, background knowledge and problem solving skills, while creating a peaceful classroom full of “orderly fun.”



Green River Cancels Flaming Gorge Days 2023 & Former GR Main Street Director Arrested for Two Counts Felony Theft

(June 6, 2023)

The City of Green River announced the cancellation of the Flaming Gorge Days 2023 event, which was scheduled to take place this month .Flaming Gorge Days is organized by a dedicated committee comprised of the URA Main Street Director and a group of volunteer residents and business leaders.

This event has a long history in Green River and was revived in 2022 after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, it has come to light that several essential plans for the event were not completed. The City engaged with former committee members to assess the possibility of organizing a scaled down version of the event for the weekend. However, upon evaluation, it was concluded that it would be best to forgo holding the event this year.



(July 19, 2023)

Former Green River Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Administrator Jennifer “Jennie” Nicole Melvin, 49, was arrested July 14 for two counts of alleged felony theft of over $42,900 out of the Flaming Gorge Days account, and $34,500 from the Green River Urban Renewal Agency account.

The arrest came over a month after the City of Green River announced the cancellation of the 2023 Flaming Gorge Days (FGD), for which Melvin served as the coordinator. FGD was taken on by the Main Street program, which is a 501(c)(3) corporation supported by the Wyoming Business Council. Flaming Gorge Days was to be run by the Development Fund and committees, utilizing the Development Fund Account doing business as FGD, the affidavit states.



Five Rock Springs Residents Receive Life-Saving Awards

(July 5, 2023)

Three Rock Springs Civic Center employees and two patrons received Life-Saving Awards at the Rock Springs Council meeting tonight for saving a patron who suffered from cardiac event on April 24.

According to a letter to the Rock Springs City Council, the incident happened during a rowing class at the Civic Center when patron Phillip Putnam experienced a cardiac event causing him to slouch over and become unresponsive.

Rock Springs Civic Center Superintendent J.J. Syvrud said when the incident happened the employees leaned on their previous trainings and knew what to do. All of the Civic Center employees go through situation emergency training as well as Red Cross CPR/ AED and First Aid as a requirement of their employment.



SweetwaterNOW Acquired by The Radio Network

(July 20, 2023)

The Radio Network announced today they have acquired digital publisher SweetwaterNOW.

“Following months of talks, the deal was finalized with a closing date of July 31st,” The Radio Network President Al Harris said.

The Radio Network consists of four radio stations in Sweetwater County, one in Sublette County, and minority interest in two radio stations in Carbon County. With the merger of SweetwaterNOW, the oldest digital platform in the area, The Radio Network becomes the largest multi-media company in southwest Wyoming.



Rock Springs Woman Celebrates 99th Birthday

(July 26, 2023)

Today was a special day for longtime Rock Springs resident Florence Ronick. Not only was one of the Deer Trail Assisted Living community rooms decorated with purple and confetti-filled balloons, banners, and signs, but out in front of the facility was a huge sign saying “Happy 99th Birthday Florence.”

Family, friends, fellow church members, and even Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson gathered this afternoon to wish Florence a happy birthday, give her a card, flowers, a hug or a kiss on the cheek.

Florence, who was wearing a beautiful crown, sash, and boutonniere, greeted all of her guests saying “I want to thank everyone for coming.”



Business Owner Works to Complete Degree after More Than 50 Years

(August 10, 2023)

After more than 50 years of leaving college without a bachelor’s degree, Rock Springs resident and local business owner Daryl Fellbaum is just one course away from receiving his diploma.

At 73 years old, Daryl decided it was time to return to North Dakota State University, in Fargo, N.D., and obtain that bachelor’s degree. However, he didn’t return to college in the traditional sense. Daryl said it’s always been something weighing on his mind and something he’s wanted to finish and thanks to NSDU’s move to online classes and their Degree Completion Program, it’s becoming a reality.

After graduating from high school, Daryl attended NDSU from 1967 to 1971 in pursuit of history, education, and geography majors. According to Daryl, he had more than than enough credits at 283 to graduate, however he was working 60 hours a week and unable to complete the student/teaching requirement hours needed to graduate.



Two Local Runners Win the Run with the Horses Marathon

(August 22, 2023)

Two Green River runners crossed the finish line first amongst both the men’s and women’s categories at the Run with the Horses Marathon on Saturday.

For the second year in a row, Patrick Balizan took 1st place in the marathon across all runners, and Julianne Forrester placed 1st in the women’s category this year and 5th overall.

“Patrick won last year and that was the first time that a Green River Resident had won the marathon,” Green River Chamber CEO Lisa Herrera said.



Santa Fe Southwest Grill Staff Shows Resilience and Courage

(September 13, 2023)

What started off as a slower than usual Saturday at Santa Fe Southwest Grill ended up as a scary emergency situation involving shots fired inside the restaurant.

However, thanks to the resilience of the staff and the outpouring of community support, Santa Fe has been able to get right back to business. In fact, Santa Fe catered an event the same night following the active shooter incident.

Cory Gardner, part owner of Santa Fe, told SweetwaterNOW that he was washing his hands at the back of the restaurant when a man entered the establishment and fired a gun several times.



Dozens Attend Drag Story Event at Broadway Theater

(October 20, 2023)

A story hour featuring a drag queen from Salt Lake City was attended by between 50 and 55 people Thursday evening.

The event took place at the Broadway Theater and despite a resident raising concern about the subject matter related to the event, it wasn’t protested or interrupted. Even so, two uniformed Rock Springs Police Department officers were standing outside the theater during the event.

The event was hosted by Tara Lipsyncki and was a reading of her book “Letter from the Queen.” The event was partnered with the Drag Story Hour organization and represents the first time a drag story event took place in the city.



Rock Springs Company Assists Hollywood Film Production

(October 31, 2023)

Pawhuska, Okla., is about as removed from the glitz of Hollywood as one could imagine, but one local trucking company helped bridge the gap between the two during the filming of a recently released, critically-acclaimed film.

The lands around Osage County, Okla., were the setting for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Martin Scorsese film currently playing in theaters. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro and focuses on the murders of Osage Native Americans during the early 20th century over the oil wealth tribal members possessed. The film opens with DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart riding a train to meet his wealthy cattle baron uncle following the end of World War I. That train was transported more than 3,000 miles round trip for use in the movie by Rock Springs-based Corthell Transportation.



Bob Spicer Recognized as 2023 Rock Legend for Decades of Leadership

(November 6, 2023)

Longtime Rock Springs resident Bob Spicer received the Rock Legend award from the Rock Springs Chamber on Commerce Friday night for his contribution to business and the community throughout his career.

Bob worked at Western Wyoming Beverages for 44 years, starting out by helping on the beer truck, and retiring in 2018 as the company’s president and CEO.

“We make the selection of the Rock Legend very arduously and are intent on identifying individuals who meet a particular qualification list. Bob Spicer is added to a wall of Legends that includes John Hay and Bud Nelson,” Rock Springs Chamber CEO Rick Lee told SweetwaterNOW. “These people are not only amazing in business and commerce but are also generous and caring.”



Chad Banks Remains Humble After Recognition from Chamber, University of Wyoming

(November 10, 2023)

Chad Banks admits the attention he’s received recently can feel embarrassing, but the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager appreciates the spotlight given to work being done downtown.

Banks received the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Rock Star Award last week and was highlighted by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business earlier this year as an alumnus working towards improving Rock Springs. Despite the attention, Banks remains humble and is quick to point out he isn’t alone in creating the success Rock Springs Main Street has enjoyed. Between the main street board of directors, his staff, and the volunteers the organization can count on, Banks wouldn’t be able to accomplish much on his own.

“It’s not just showing up to a meeting every month,” Banks said about the board. “(They) put in 15 to 20 hours of work a month.”



Ladies Complete Eagle Projects in Rock Springs

(November 13, 2023)

Two young ladies are earning their Eagle Rank with Boy Scouts of America Girls Troop 307, helping their community and blazing a trail for others to follow.

Elizabeth Burton, a junior in high school, and Rileigh Trautman, a sophomore, completed projects that will receive ribbon cuttings today. Burton built eight self-standing coat racks for Young at Heart Senior Center, while Trautman created two concrete benches that will be placed near a park at the corner of Westridge Drive and Cascade Drive. The ribbon cutting for Trautman’s project takes place at 5 p.m. at the corner of Westridge Drive and Cascade Drive, while Burton’s ribbon cutting takes place at 5:45 p.m. at the senior center.



Bailey Looks Back on 50 Years with McDonald’s

(November 15, 2023)

Local McDonald’s owner and operator Greg Bailey is celebrating his 50 year career that all started in 1973 in Arizona.

This Friday, Nov. 17, a 50th anniversary celebration will take place at the McDonald’s on 1687 Sunset Dr., which is the restaurant that launched Bailey’s career as an owner and operator in the McDonald’s franchise. Before Bailey owned his own restaurants, however, his career started as a grill person at a university McDonald’s in Arizona.

“I started my career on November 23, 1973 in Tucson, Arizona, as a college job at the University of Arizona,” Bailey told SweetwaterNOW. “I was a grill person so I just worked in the kitchen area, and I wanted to get up front and learn more.”



Local Baker Competes for Title of The Greatest Baker

(November 30, 2023)

Green River baker Dustee Collar is competing for title of The Greatest Baker, and has submitted her creations in a contest featuring pastry chef and TV personality Buddy Valastro, the “Cake Boss”.

According to the website, The Greatest Baker, presented by Valastro, is a competition where bakers are judged on their portfolio of baked goods in the hopes of taking home the title, $10,000, and a chance to share their work in Bake from Scratch Magazine.

Collar started baking about seven years ago when she got tired of the cost of purchasing custom cakes. She specializes in custom cakes, tackling any design her customers want.



Deer Rescued from Ice on the Green River

(December 3, 2023)

A deer that fell through the ice on the Green River was rescued Sunday by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) and other emergency personnel.

The GRFD, with Castle Rock Ambulance to back, were paged to Expedition Island at approximately 4:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported deer stuck in the ice. The original report came in from the Wyoming State Fire Marshal Inspector who noticed the deer struggling. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) and Green River Police Department arrived on scene shortly after the original report.

Wyoming Game and Fish requested GRFD’s Swift Water Rescue Team to help remove the deer. When the rescue team arrived, they began to retrieve the deer with a Nebulus Emergency Flotation Device.



Grammy-Nominated Audio Engineer and Producer has Wyoming Upbringing

(December 10, 2023)

Grammy-nominated audio engineer and producer Rodrigo Barahona has more than 68 song credits to his name so far, including several popular R&B and hiphop tracks, and it all started with a humble beginning in Green River.

In 2021, Barahona became a Grammy-nominated audio engineer and producer when R&B artist Giveon’s album “Take Time” received a nomination for best R&B album. Barahona worked as an audio engineer on the entire project, and is credited as a songwriter and producer for the track “Favorite Mistake”.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Barahona told SweetwaterNOW about the Grammy nomination. “It’s like a childhood dream come true. It’s something I had planned for and set a goal for and it’s kind of crazy to see it happen.”

