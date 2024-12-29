Year in Review: Top Stories of 2024

And with that, the 2024 season comes to an end. This year was full of big moments for our community, and we’ve been reminiscing on it all.

We’ve selected 24 of our top community stories, and we hope you enjoy taking a look back as much as we did.

Before we get into our top picks, we at TRN Media would like to thank you, our incredible readers, for hanging out with us this year and trusting us to tell your stories. You’re the reason we do what we do, and we couldn’t do it without you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Now, before we head into the new year, let’s revisit 2024—as shared by you and reported by us. Let’s get it!

Rebuilding the Home of the Shamrock

(January 4, 2024)

Rock Springs’ landmark burger diner, Grub’s Drive-In, reopened Thursday with a new owner planning to revive the classic restaurant.

The restaurant closed in March of last year, after operating for 77 years. Co-owners Jaycia and Justen Hunt purchased the building shortly after it was listed. While many would see an opportunity to open their own burger stand using the Grub’s name, Jaycia wants to bring the diner back to its former glory, and has the unique experience to do it. Jaycia worked under the original owners Nick “Grub” Skorup and his wife Loretta starting in 1987, until Loretta’s death in 2001. She started as a dishwasher, moved up to working as a server, then ultimately became a cook for the restaurant. During her years as a cook, she would cook between 100 and 150 burgers a night and estimates she has made more than a quarter million burgers.

As for why the Hunts purchased the business, Jaycia admits having a feeling that she was being guided towards it. She said she and her husband ate there three days before the closure and felt the sadness of the situation.

Click here to read the whole story.

Black Butte High School Teacher Expands Horizons Climbing Kilimanjaro

(January 18, 2024)

Black Butte High School teacher Chris Clifton spent his Christmas realizing his dream of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano, the highest mountain in Africa standing at an elevation of 19,341 feet, the fourth most topographically prominent peak in the world, and the world’s highest freestanding mountain. Out of all of Clifton’s backpacking experiences, he said “this was by far the most intense.”

Clifton, who is in his fourth year teaching Spanish I, Spanish II and World Cultures at Black Butte High School, first discovered backpacking in 2014 while studying abroad in Perú.

Click here to read the whole story.

RSPD Investigates Break-In at Grub’s

(February 5, 2024)

It’s a call no business owner wants to get.

Jaycia and Justin Hunt, the owners of Grub’s Drive-In, received that call at 6:45 a.m. Monday. It was from the Rock Springs Police Department and someone had broken into their restaurant.

Jaycia said Justin rushed out of their home in Green River to meet with the RSPD already at Grub’s.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” Jaycia said.

Click here to read the whole story.

Two First Meetings and 40 Years of Being Best Friends

(February 14, 2024)

“I danced with this really cute girl named Karen Henry.”

Tim and Karen Cassity were already married for three years when they discovered those words written in one of Tim’s old journals. Up until discovering that old journal entry, they believed they first met while working at the same store in Logan, Utah.

While working together, Karen asked Tim to the Sadie Hawkins Dance at Utah State. That was followed up by her asking him on another date, where they spent Thanksgiving with some of her cousins and friends.

Click here to read the whole story.

Retired Educator Provides Walking Sticks for Aid Mission in Jamaica

(March 15, 2024)

A retired Rock Springs educator’s hobby of making canes and walking sticks is helping the impoverished residents of a Jamaican city.

Ron Fowler recently sent 42 of his sunflower stalk walking sticks to Negril, Jamaica as part of the nondenominational Joshua Mission’s aid to residents of the city. Local volunteers with the mission flew to Jamaica last month with donations from Sweetwater County residents and businesses to help provide healthcare services in Negril.

Fowler is a familiar name to generations of Rock Springs residents. A longtime Rock Springs High School English teacher, he spent nearly 43 years educating the city’s youth and has taught approximately 5,600 students throughout his career. Fowler’s hobby making walking sticks started about 30 years ago when he had some sunflower stalks that he had left out over the winter and had discovered the stalks became firm and strong after they had dried out. He overheard students talking about taking hikes and having their walking sticks break and decided to try making a walking stick using a dried stalk. Fowler quickly discovered the stalks make excellent walking sticks.

Click here to read the whole story.

It’s Art’s Way: City to Name Street After Wrestling Coach

(April 16, 2024)

The Grant Street Extension will be sporting a new name in the coming months as the city is honoring Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling Coach Art Castillo by renaming it Art Castillo Way.

Castillo is the coach of Western’s back-to-back national championship wrestling team has used the extension as a training area for his wrestlers. Castillo admits watching the extension being built and anticipating how useful it would be for physical training.

“They’ll do all sorts of work (along the extension,)” Castillo said about the wrestlers.

Click here to read the whole story.

Local Umpire Selected for Babe Ruth World Series

(April 23, 2024)

Green River resident Dustin Ray has been umpiring since he was a teenager, and now he will be taking his expertise to the Babe Ruth World Series for the 16-18 age division.

Ray currently serves as an assistant umpire and Umpire in Charge for Wyoming Babe Ruth, and he schedules the umpires for the Green River Babe Ruth League, as well as doing games himself.

“I have been umpiring since I was about 13. As a youth umpire, I was trying to learn from anyone I could [who was] willing to teach me the ropes,” Ray said. “I got into umpiring watching the old timers when I was in tee ball, I believe, and through the years I just kept watching the same guys year after year until I was old enough to start learning.”

Click here to read the whole story.

McKenzie Home Group Recognizes Contributions From 2 County Residents

(May 1, 2024)

The generosity of two Sweetwater County residents was recognized recently by the McKenzie Home group.

Rev. Bernadine Craft and Kim Brown received bricks commemorating their support of the McKenzie Home project. The bricks were from the former Washington Elementary School and had plates recognizing their contributions to the project attached to them. Craft was the keynote speaker for the McKenzie Home’s recent fundraising banquet while the Kim and Jody Brown Foundation recently donated $95,000 to help establish the McKenzie Home.

Click here to read the whole story.

Motorcycle Rally to End Predator Animal Cruelty Stops in Green River

(May 26, 2024)

A handful of supporters welcomed a two-bike rally travelling through Green River during a rainy Saturday afternoon. The duo was on the tail end of a ride raising funds and awareness related to an incident in Daniel where a wolf was cruelly killed a few months ago.

The rally, Hogs for Hope, was organized by Jonas Black and his brother Austin Zumar. Black is a dog trainer and a social media influencer from Austin, Texas. After pulling into the Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson parking lot, Black said the response was much greater than what he anticipated. As of Saturday evening, the Gofundme campaign associated with the ride raised more than $125,000, which will go to Wyoming Wildlife Advocates and Wolves of the Rockies to seek legislation protecting wolves and all predators from animal cruelty.

“I wanted 10 grand,” Black told supporters after excitedly announcing the $125,000 figure. “We were going to ride out with 10 grand.”

Click here to read the whole story.

Union Supporters Make Their Voices Heard Wednesday

(June 26, 2024)

Negotiations continue between Genesis Alkali and the United Steelworkers Union, with union members showing their support for workers in Rock Springs Wednesday.

The two groups are negotiating in a second-floor office at the Gateway Office Center in Rock Springs, the building also housing SweetwaterNOW’s office. Union members and their supporters stood outside the building on a sidewalk along Winston Drive, holding pro union signs. Parked vehicles lined both sides of the street with many also showing support for the union.

This isn’t the first demonstration USW members have made in relation to the contract negotiations. Members stood near the intersection of Westvaco Road and County Road 3 leading to Genesis Alkali’s facility last week.

Click here to read the whole story.

TRN Media’s Erick Pauley Honored at 64th NSMA Awards Banquet

(July 5, 2024)

TRN Media’s very own Erick Pauley was among the winners who attended the 64th National Sports Media Association’s Awards Weekend & National Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina this past weekend.

Pauley won his second National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Sportscaster of the Year award this January, and it was his third time being nominated as a Wyoming state finalist. He won the award in 2018 and became the youngest to do so in Wyoming at the age of 31.

This year, Pauley won the award for his work with TRN Media as the Green River Wolves’ play-by-play broadcaster and his work with the Cowboy Sports Network/Learfield as the sideline reporter for the Pokes. The award is voted on by the NSMA membership.

Click here to read the whole story.

Rock Springs Film Production Company Wins Three Emmys and $25K Start-Up Award

(July 25, 2024)

Burning Torch Productions, a film production company based in Rock Springs, had an exciting week winning three Heartland Emmy awards and being awarded $25,000 from the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) Creative Economy Start Up Challenge.

Mark Pedri, writer, director and founder of Burning Torch Productions, and Carrie McCarthy, producer, scientist and creative executive, attended the Heartland Emmy Awards Gala over the weekend and came away with three awards for writing, editing and photography for their film “Dear Sirs“.

Click here to read the whole story.

It All Comes Down to Saturday: 4-H and FFA Members Prepare for Livestock Auction

(August 2, 2024)

Following a week of festivities at Wyoming’s Big Show, the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction will close out the fair Saturday.

The 4-H and FFA members of Sweetwater and Daggett Counties have been raising their animals for several months, and this week they showed them at the fair in both showmanship and market. In showmanship, judges look at how well the exhibitors can control and lead their animals, and for market, the animal is judged on its weight and look. Saturday, the 4-H and FFA exhibitors will show their animals one last time in the livestock auction.

Green River FFA advisor Liz Thoman said the auction, which starts at 2 p.m., will feature 57 market beef, 18 market goats, 21 market sheep, 131 market swine, eight turkeys, and four meat rabbit pens. The sale order will be rabbits, turkeys, sheep, goats, beef, and lastly, swine.

Click here to read the whole story.

Bitter Creek Brewing Closes its Doors After 27 Years in Business

(September 9, 2024)

Bitter Creek Brewing announced today it is closing its doors for good after 27 years in business. The closure is effective immediately.

“It has been our pleasure to serve you and the downtown area for the last 27 years,” the restaurant’s post on Facebook read. “The owners have decided to retire.”

Bitter Creek Brewing was first established in 1997 by Jane and Larry Caller, and it has since been a staple in Downtown Rock Springs. The restaurant thanked their patrons for supporting them through the years, but stated it is time for the building to be used for a new dream.

Click here to read the whole story.

Sweetwater Trophies Changes Ownership: Frink Retires After 22 Years

(September 12, 2024)

Longstanding downtown business Sweetwater Trophies is under new ownership as Mike Frink has retired after 22 years.

“Retirement is strange,” Frink said. “I don’t have anywhere to go.”

Frink took over Sweetwater Trophies in 2002 from Charlie Stickney, who also owned Flying Eagle Gallery. At that time, the business was located on Uinta Drive. Before then, Frink worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for 22 years.

Click here to read the whole story.

Former Mayor Recalls the Early Days of the Greenbelt

(September 15, 2024)

The Trona Bridge connecting Expedition Island to Riverside Memorial Park and the Greenbelt was a project that unified the community, a former Green River Mayor said Thursday.

A 30th anniversary celebration of the bridge took place Thursday evening, celebrating the work that has taken place over three decades to build the Greenbelt, as well as showcasing the ongoing projects that will add to the pathway system. The bridge was installed in 1994.

Former mayor George Eckman, who served in the role from 1991 to 1994, said the bridge helped bring together a number of people and groups interested in improving the city. Eckman gives credit to a number of residents, including Greenbelt Task Force members John Freeman and Roger Moellendorf, bankers Regina Clark and Howard Baker, industry representatives Roger Harris and Charlie Yates, and others.

Click here to read the whole story.

Cowboy Boots Encourage Green River Seniors to Talk About Mental Health

(October 12, 2024)

The Green River High School and Expedition Academy senior classes received cowboy boots from the Jae Foundation this week, which are meant to serve as a physical reminder to check in with yourself and your loved ones.

The foundation aims to create “boot check” moments, and the cowboy boots, which are referred to as Jae boots, are a tool to encourage people to have conversations regarding mental health that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“With your Jae boots, we have two asks … number one, that you have a boot check with someone today. Someone’s going to be on your heart and they’re there for a reason. We say, if you can reach out today instead of tomorrow, because sometimes tomorrow is too late … The second ask is, if you ever find yourself in a space like Jae was in, and you’re not doing well, that you make a commitment to reach out for help,” Julie Mackey, Wyoming Outreach Coordinator for the Jae Foundation said.

Click here to read the whole story.

Into the Ghost Log, the Record of a Library’s Spiritual Activity

(October 31, 2024)

There’s a large, black three-ring binder at the Sweetwater County Library that, at first glance, wouldn’t look out of place in any office. Opening it up however reveals a record of unusual activity dating back more than 30 years.

The library’s ghost log began in 1993, where a two-sentence log by former librarian Micki Gilmore was entered February 2. It reads:

“Gate at the doors swung open. No one there.”

Click here to read the whole story.

Remembering Roy Lloyd: Leading with Positivity

(November 27, 2024)

Roy Allen Lloyd’s legacy in Sweetwater County stretches beyond the boards he served on and the groups he worked with, and persists in the lessons of positivity and joy Roy lived his life with.

Roy was an active member of the community ever since he moved to Green River from Evanston, with his loving wife Heidi, over 21 years ago. Born and raised in Wyoming, he was a forever Wyomingite, which included a love of fishing.

His career was in social work, which he was very passionate about. Through the years, he also dedicated countless hours of his time to several different boards, including the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

Click here to read the whole story.

Dashing Through Downtown Rock Springs in a Two Horse Open Sleigh

(November 29, 2024)

For the fourth year, the community will be able to enjoy horse drawn carriage rides in Downtown Rock Springs throughout the month of December.

Boulder Creek Carriage Company will be back in Rock Springs taking residents for carriage rides every Saturday in December until Christmas. While they were originally scheduled to do rides on Nov. 30 as well, they had to cancel due to some health issues.

Based out of Boulder, Wyoming, which is 87 miles north of Rock Springs and 90 miles south of Jackson Hole, Kyle Gutierrez of Boulder Creek Carriage Company said they are excited to be back in Sweetwater County.

Click here to read the whole story.

Eagle Scout Project Helps Address Needs in Rock Springs

(December 3, 2024)

An Eagle Scout’s project is helping address food insecurity and other needs in Rock Springs through an honor box at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

Jacob Trautman decided to build an honor box after seeing homeless people while in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, deciding he wanted to help people who were facing similar hardships. People are encouraged to leave something if they can or take something if they need it. While food is a major component of what the box offers, other items such as blankets, baby items, toiletries, school supplies and other goods are also encouraged to be placed inside as well.

“I just wanted to help them,” he said.

Click here to read the whole story.

Rock Springs’ Joe’s Liquor and Bar is for Sale

(December 4, 2024)

Rock Springs’ smallest bar is on the market.

Joe’s Liquor and Bar, the 63-year-old Rock Springs landmark with the spinning sign, is listed at $1.1 million. While the real estate itself is valued at $325,000, the bar also has one of Rock Springs’ limited full retail liquor licenses. The number of full retail liquor licenses a city has is based on its population.

Click here to read the whole story.

Coats for Kids: Thirty Years of Keeping Local Youth Warm

(December 24, 2024)

This year marks the 30th year of Coats for Kids, which helps to ensure kids across Sweetwater County have a coat for the cold winter months.

Coats for Kids is a TRN Media promotion that started when a few schools in Green River expressed a need for coats. Sweetwater County did not have a coat bank when Coats for Kids started, which resulted in TRN Media storing all of the donated coats at its radio station on Shoshone Avenue.

“Some schools had come to us and asked about getting coats because they had kids coming to school with no coats on. And, and there really wasn’t a coat bank at that time, so we decided to see if we could do something to get some coats,” Al Harris, owner of TRN Media said.

Click here to read the whole story.

West Teton Home Makes Spirits Bright Once Again

(December 25, 2024)

Robert “Bob” Bostick is making spirits bright yet again with his festive, Wyoming-themed Christmas lights display.

His house, located at 1915 W Teton Blvd., has become a must see location each Christmas season with the growing lights display over the last two decades. The lights are born from a love of big holiday displays from Bob’s childhood.

“When I was growing up, my parents used to take us to Jensen Street, and Jensen Street was always just all lit up. It was really cool and that’s kind of where our Christmas spirit kind of got started,” Bob said. “My dad, ever since he watched National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, he’s wanted to have a house that looked like that, that looks like the Griswolds.”

Click here to read the whole story.