Yellowstone National Park Reports Nearly 455,000 Visitations in May

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park hosted 454,929 recreation visits in May 2023, which is a 13 percent decrease from May 2022 (523,680 recreation visits), which was Yellowstone National Park’s busiest May on record. This May’s visitation showed a 5 percent increase from May 2019* (434,385 recreation visits).

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 645,646 recreation visits, down 12 percent from 2022 (733,471), and up 12 percent from 2019 (576,776 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through May):

2023 – 645,646

2022 – 733,471

2021 – 649,153

2020 – 145,849 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

2019 – 576,776

2018 – 570,824

Advertisement - Story continues below...

NOTE: *YNP compared 2023 visitation to 2019 visitation since 2019 was pre-COVID and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood event in 2022 that closed the park for two weeks in June.

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season and millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, plan ahead.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.