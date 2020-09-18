Yellowstone National Park Sees Second Busiest August on Record

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — The park hosted 881,543 recreation visits in August 2020. This is a 7.5 percent increase from August 2019, making it the second busiest August on record. The busiest August on record was in 2017, the year of the solar eclipse.

So far in 2020, the park has hosted 2,546,373 recreation visits, down 18 percent from the same period last year.

The park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24, 2020. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1, 2020. All five entrances have been open since June 1.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through August):

2020 – 2,546,373

2019 – 3,114,697

2018 – 3,136,241

2017 – 3,232,707

2016 – 3,269,024

2015 – 3,133,965



Park visitors are asked to recreate responsibly and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others. Services are limited in the park. Stay informed about changes to park operations.

To reduce wait times at park entrances, buy a pass online ahead of time.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.