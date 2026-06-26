Yellowstone Tourist Injured by Bison

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — A 12-year-old was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National park on June 26 at 9:15 a.m.

According to a press release from Yellowstone National Park, the incident occurred near Mud Volcano, just north of Fishing Bridge. The visitor sustained injuries and emergency medical personnel transported them to a nearby hospital. The park said the incident is still under investigation.

The park reminds people that wild animals can be aggressive when people do not respect their space. Visitors are responsible for staying at least 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyote and at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves and cougars.

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Graphic courtesy of Yellowstone National Park.

The park said bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable, can run three times faster than humans and will defend their space when threatened. If wildlife approaches you, move away to maintain the required distance. Never approach, touch, feed or crowd wildlife, even if an animal appears calm.

The park encourages visitors to learn more about safety when visiting Yellowstone, including how to behave around wildlife.



