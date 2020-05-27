Yellowstone Visitation 200 Cars Short of Last Year’s Memorial Day Weekend

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon said during a press conference Wednesday, May 27, that despite the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day Weekend visitation to Yellowstone National Park showed promise for Wyoming tourism.

“The volume of traffic that went through Yellowstone was only 200 cars short of last season,” he said.

Wyoming only has two entrances open to Yellowstone right now.

“That’s good,” Governor Gordon said of the traffic volume. “That’s good because it means our tourism is picking back up. These are important dollars.”

Governor Gordon also added that this is good news for Wyoming as it means the demand for oil is also picking up.

He said he got a “sobering” report yesterday that outlined the issues the state will be facing economically in this budget year. Though the issues already existed, according to Gordon, COVID-19 “exacerbated” the problems.

Though the Governor has previously issued directives for government agencies to make cuts in their budgets, he does not believe this will be enough.

“It is clear that we cannot cut our way completely to solving this problem,” Governor Gordon said. “We are and will continue examining a variety of ways to address this budget shortfall.”