YNP Warns Visitors: Bull Elk Can Be Extremely Dangerous During Rut

The Yellowstone National Park public affairs office has put out their annual warning to visitors about the dangers of approaching big game, especially during this time of year.

The elk rut has begun in Yellowstone National Park.

Bull elk can be extremely dangerous during this time.

Stay alert! People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.

People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. Keep at least 25 yards from elk at all times.

If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

You are responsible for your own safety.

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE – You should remain at least 25 yards from all wildlife.