YNP Warns Visitors: Bull Elk Can Be Extremely Dangerous During Rut

A mature bull elk, head down in an aggressive nature, as a fleeing tourist runs for cover | YNP Photo

The Yellowstone National Park public affairs office has put out their annual warning to visitors about the dangers of approaching big game, especially during this time of year.

  • The elk rut has begun in Yellowstone National Park.  
  • Bull elk can be extremely dangerous during this time. 
  • Stay alert! People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. 
  • Keep at least 25 yards from elk at all times. 
  • If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible. 
  • You are responsible for your own safety

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE – You should remain at least 25 yards from all wildlife.

