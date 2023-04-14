Yoak Lands with Glenville State Softball

GREEN RIVER — After much patience and persistence, former Green River High School standout softball player Madison Yoak signed her national letter of intent to play softball for Glenville State University.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play softball in college,” Yoak said.

Her dream was a lot harder to obtain than she ever had imagined. When girls softball was sanctioned, and the high school program began running, Yoak said that she saw her potential to play at the next level. In Wyoming, opportunities are slim for softball players who are often overlooked by college programs. Yoak said that she had a total of three schools reach out her senior year, but only one school put in the same effort to get to know her. That was GSU.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

It took about a year of constant contact with the coach of GSU, but she eventually went out for a visit and knew it was the place and program she needed to be.

“I loved everything about their program, the facilities, and the college as a whole,” Yoak said.

In addition, she happens to have family about a half hour away, which will be a nice perk.

Before heading to West Virginia, she is looking to improve on a few things. She hopes to work on her foot work, batting form and situational awareness, all while staying in shape before the start of the season.

“I am very excited to experience softball at a level that I’ve never played before. I’m also really excited to learn a bunch of new things and continue to get better as well as meeting new friends in creating a whole different life in West Virginia,” Yoak said.

Yoak has been attending Western Wyoming Community College this current school year and will have her associates in Health Science. While at Glenville, she’s planning on studying nursing as well as some various minors.