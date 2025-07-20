Yoder’s Thompson Claims Three World Titles at NHSFR

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming’s own Hadley Thompson capped an unforgettable week at the National High School Finals Rodeo on Saturday night, winning world titles in breakaway roping, goat tying, and the coveted all-around cowgirl championship in front of a packed house at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The Yoder cowgirl delivered under pressure in the short go, posting the fastest time of the entire rodeo in breakaway roping at 2.05 seconds to clinch the gold buckle in that event. Minutes later, she followed it up with a 6.31-second run in goat tying, also her best of the week, to secure a second individual world championship.

With her dominant performances in both events and steady showing throughout the rodeo, Thompson was also crowned all-around cowgirl champion, recognizing her as the top overall competitor in girls’ events at the NHSFR.

Thompson entered Saturday already leading both breakaway roping and goat tying, and she left no doubt, improving her times and holding off strong competition from across the country. Her horse, CD Smokin Miss Kitty, had also been among the top AQHA Horses of the Year earlier in the week.

Wyoming Shines in Short-Go

Thompson’s historic night highlighted a strong showing for Wyoming athletes in the short go.

In goat tying, Big Horn’s Bleu Butler placed 16th in the short round with an 11.91-second time.

In bull riding, Cheyenne’s Brenson Bartlett finished sixth in the short go after a ride that scored 68.

Wyoming also placed three cowgirls in the top 20 of the pole bending short go: Newcastle’s Emeree Tavegie came in fifth with a 20.112, Wright’s Caitlin Moore took 10th at 20.586, and Gillette’s Abby Millburg-Holcomb rounded out the top 20 at 25.477.