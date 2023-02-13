You are Cordially Invited to the SWC CDC’s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner & Banquet

You are Cordially Invited to the SWC CDC’s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner & Banquet

The Sweetwater County Child Development Center invites you to join them for a night of murder mystery-fun, food and fundraising!

GET TICKETS

WHEN

Saturday, April 22, 2023
6PM

WHERE

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bunning Hall Freight Station
603 South Main St. in Rock Springs

EVENT DETAILS

  • Enjoy dinner, raffles, auctions and more.
  • Semi-formal or 1920’s attire is encouraged
  • Attendance is reservation only. (Seating is limited.)
  • Corporate tables are available. (Seats up to 8.)

Get tickets HERE

or call (307) 872-3290

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Apply for Sweetwater County Conservation District’s Community Enhancement Grant

Apply for Sweetwater County Conservation District’s Community Enhancement Grant

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting Annual Health Fair – Schedule Your Discounted Labs Today! 

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting Annual Health Fair – Schedule Your Discounted Labs Today! 

Gary’s Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Golf Tournament, Now Accepting Scholarship Applicants

Gary’s Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Golf Tournament, Now Accepting Scholarship Applicants

It’s Time to Register for Rock Springs Little League Baseball!

It’s Time to Register for Rock Springs Little League Baseball!