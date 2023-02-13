You are Cordially Invited to the SWC CDC’s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner & Banquet

The Sweetwater County Child Development Center invites you to join them for a night of murder mystery-fun, food and fundraising!
WHEN
Saturday, April 22, 2023
6PM
WHERE
Bunning Hall Freight Station
603 South Main St. in Rock Springs
EVENT DETAILS
- Enjoy dinner, raffles, auctions and more.
- Semi-formal or 1920’s attire is encouraged
- Attendance is reservation only. (Seating is limited.)
- Corporate tables are available. (Seats up to 8.)
Get tickets HERE
or call (307) 872-3290