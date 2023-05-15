You Could WIN 24K in Prizes When You Buy a Raffle Ticket From Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County!

Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County is holding its 21st annual fundraiser on June 10, 2023 at the Sublette County Ice Arena in Pinedale.

WHEN Raffle Drawing – 6/10/23

Doors- 5pm Dinner- 6pm Drawing- 7pm WHERE Sublette County Ice Arena

in Pinedale Raffle Ticket price $100 | Only 500 tickets will be sold | Can win multiple times on the same ticket! BUY RAFFLE TICKETS NOW! *Dinner tickets will be sold at the door. Adults $25 // Children 12 & Under $5

MORE INFORMATION

This popular annual fundraiser is a community event that brings together people from all walks of life to support cancer patients and their families in Sublette County and LaBarge Wyoming with their travel expenses associated with cancer treatments. The event features a variety of activities and entertainment, including dinner, live music, silent and live auctions, along with the big ticket raffle.

With the purchase of a $100 raffle ticket, participants will have the chance to win one of five amazing prize packages. Moreover, a single ticket can win multiple times, which increases the chances of winning for all participants. Aside from the grand prize, there will also be 50 chances to win $100 cash and 100 chances to win $50 cash. You need not be present to win.

The grand prize winner will have the opportunity to choose one of five amazing prize packages, including a 2023 SkiDoo Summit Edge with a snow trailer, a 2023 CanAm Commander XT1000 with a full cab stereo, a 2023 CanAm Maverick x3 with a cab, a 2023 Kawasaki Mule with a 12-ft trailer, or the option to create a custom dream package with a value of $24,000.

Raffle tickets are available in Sublette County at Rocky Mountain Power Sports, The Cowboy Shop, Bucky’s Outdoors, Bank of Sublette County, The Daniel Juntion, The Boulder Store, Office Outlet (both locations), and from Scott & Carol Mackie in Big Piney.

Online ticket sales are available on Kickin’ Cancer’s website: www.kickincancer.org/ticket/2023-ticket

The evening features a delicious meal catered by Sue Eversull and Scott Mackie. Jared Rogerson will perform and live and silent auctions will round out the evening.

Tickets for the 21st annual fundraiser will be available at the door, adult dinner tickets are $25 and children under 12 cost $5. Kickin Cancer in Sublette County is an organization dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families in Sublette County, Wyoming.

ABOUT KICKIN’ CANCER IN SUBLETTE COUNTY

The organization was founded with the aim of providing assistance to local cancer patients and their families, helping them to cope with the many financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer patients in rural Wyoming often face significant financial burdens, including the cost of travel, hotel stays, and other living expenses while receiving treatment. The funds raised at the annual fundraiser go directly to support Sublette County and LaBarge, Wyoming cancer patients and their families, helping to alleviate some of the financial strain they may be facing.

If you or someone you know is battling cancer in Sublette County, you can apply for funds to help cover the costs of travel expenses while on the road to recovery.

To learn more find them on Facebook or visit www.kickincancer.org.