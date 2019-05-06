You Wouldn’t Ride the Zipper Unrestrained

Being in a vehicle during a rollover has been likened to “a brick tumbling around in a dryer.”

Well how about this perspective: Riding the Zipper without restraints is no different from being in a rollover without a seat belt. As of today, there have been 16 crash-related fatalities as compared to 8 by this time last year.

In 2018 a total of 111 people died in automobile crashes, which was down significantly from the years prior. Between the years of 2012 and 2016, 67,000 lives were saved by seat belts.

During the month of May, increased Law Enforcement Visibility will be in force and on the lookout for drunk and impaired drivers.