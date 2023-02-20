Young and Cordova Lead Wolves to Third Place in 3A State Meet

GILLETTE — The Green River Wolves took the trek to Gillette for this year’s 3A swimming and diving state meet to wrap up the swim season. Green River ended up taking third place overall as a team.

Wolves’ swimmer Brady Young won the 500 freestyle, setting a new state record in the event. Young also took third in the 200 freestyle.

The other state champion for the Wolves was diver Braxton Cordova who won the diving title for the third year in a row.

Other swimmers who had strong performances were Zeke Reading who took fourth in the 100 fly. Ryan Fischer raced to a third place finish in the 100 freestyle. Colin Gilmore took fourth in the 500 free.

Green River’s relay teams also had solid results. Reading, Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman and Young took fourth in 200 free relay. In the 400 free relay, Zimmerman, Fischer Gilmore and Young also placed fourth.

Click here for full results from the 3A state meet.