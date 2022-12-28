Young at Heart Community Center Hires New Executive Director

ROCK SPRINGS — The Young at Heart Community Center announced the hiring Jamie Loredo as its new Executive Director today.

The Rock Springs native has strong roots in Rock Springs and is ready for the challenge.

“I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to raise my children in our quiet little city,” she said.

Loredo started her career at Young at Heart with Western Wyoming Community College as her conduit. Loredo was teaching for the Community Education program where she built a strong rapport with the aging adults in her class.

“I had it set in my mind at that time that I wanted to pursue a full-time career with Young at Heart,” she said. “The patrons of this facility have a way of imprinting on your heart. Working at the center has restored my faith in humanity. I see positivity and empathy every single day when I walk into this building,” Loredo said.

Loredo started her career with Young at Heart as the facility secretary/activities coordinator and is ready to make the move to executive director.

Loredo said her days are long and busy juggling two children, a husband, and household while also taking classes part-time at Western.

“Every day brings me challenges and new experiences partnered with amazing stories,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful to serve as the executive director of the center. We have an amazing team, and I am excited to continue our growth.”

Loredo added that she looks forward to working with the entire community in the future and achieving new goals.