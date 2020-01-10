Young Boxer Wins Regional Silver Gloves Boxing Championship

BOISE, Idaho — Rocks Boxing member Jernee Padilla won the Pacific Northwest Regional Silver Gloves Boxing Championships in Boise, Idaho. The regional championships took place January 3 through January 6.

Padilla, a three-time regional champion, defeated Magnus Wagner from Great Falls, Mont. for the 11-12 year-old 154 pound regional title. The tough match resulted in a 3-2 split decision in favor of Padilla.

Padilla competed against state champions from Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana and Wyoming.

The young boxer will now represent the Pacific Northwest Region 7 at the 2020 National Silver Gloves in Kansas City, Miss. at the Stoney Creek Convention Center. At the national tournament, only eight boxers from eight different regions will be competing in each weight division.

Lawrence Padilla and his boxers pose for a club picture. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Padilla.

Among some of the other boxers who went to Boise were Baltazar Nationa (11-12 year-old 80 pound), Christian-Celius Espinoza (13-14 year-old 165 pound) and Mario Mendoza (15-16 year-old 154 pound). All three boxers lost in the preliminary rounds, but boxed their hearts out.

Rock Boxing will also be hosting the Bobby “Peanuts” Trujillo ALS Awareness Wyoming State Golden Gloves event on February 29, 2020 at Rocks Gym Bouts. The event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.