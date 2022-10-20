Young Motocross Racer Ranked Fifth in the Nation

Once 7-year-old SJ Jones got on his first dirt bike, his life changed and he has already developed a passion for riding more than anything else. SJ said it started when he was about four or five years old and his mother and sister were in the hospital during COVID-19 and there wasn’t much to do. SJ was used to riding a 4-wheeler, but when his dad Stewy bought a dirt bike for him that’s all he wanted to ride.

When he’s not at school in Green River, SJ can be found at the track practicing or racing either in Rock Springs or in other states.

Madi, SJ’s mom said, she never thought she’d become a motocross mom, but now that she is she’s enjoying every moment of watching her son work hard and have such a passion for the sport. SJ has competed in the RSMX Indoor Arenacross in Rock Springs, the RMX Indoor Arenacross in Ogden, Utah, and the RMX Outdoor Series competition during the summer.

In order to qualify for the national race, the first-grader had to compete in a regional race. When SJ competed at the Delta, Utah, in both an area and regional qualifying race, he took first place, which sent him to the next round of competition in Washougal, Washington. In Washington, SJ came home with a first-place NW Regional Title and the opportunity to race in the amateur championship round. All of this was happening when SJ was only 6 years old.

So far, one of the biggest highlights of SJ’s racing career is when he took fifth place overall in the Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited Division at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Competition, which took place in Tennessee. In his first race at the national competition SJ took third. In the second race he was taken out, but battled back from 41st place to ninth. On the last day of competition he finished 14th, which gave him fifth place overall.

“He is now fifth in the nation in his class,” Madi said. “The fastest kids in the United States come to this.”

For SJ racing just seems to come naturally to him, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t put in hours of practice to continue to improve. Just like any other sport, there’s tricks in how to obtain a slight advantage over the competition. Something as simple as the way SJ positions himself on the bike can be the different between being a top competitor and finishing toward the back.

Currently, SJ will competing in Rock Springs and in Mesquite, Nevada. When he isn’t racing on the weekends, SJ is busy working with his trainer. He has already attended training camps and will continue to do so. Madi said the plan is to make it back to the Loretta Lynn competition again next year.

“It’s a year-round thing. We don’t get a break,” Madi said. “It keeps us really busy.”

SJ is sponsored by Pest Control, 307 Auto Plaza, First Choice Ford, Vape Escape, Frank’s Auto Body, Flaming Gorge Auto, Les Schwab in Green River, Pit Stop Signs and Graphics, and Complete Chiropractic. SJ also wanted to give a shout out to the best graphic designing aunt he could ask for Chelsea Webb. Madi said with all of the traveling and other expenses, they wouldn’t be able to afford with without SJ’s sponsors.