Young Scientists Earn Awards

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College hosted the 2020 Southwest Regional Science Fair on Thursday, in which over 70 projects filled Rushmore Gym.
Eighty-nine students participated in the fair, traveling from Pinedale, Kemmerer, Big Piney, and Star Valley.
The judges were tasked with a difficult job, having to choose only a few winners out of all the interesting and impressive projects.
William Hibbert of Big Piney was the overall winner with his project about the presence of microplastics in Fontenelle Reservoir. He earned a trophy and Big Piney Middle School received a $500 grant from TATA Chemicals on his behalf.
Check out the other winners below.
Winners by Category
Animal Sciences- Junior Division
- 1st place: Wyatt Griffin and Dustin Larsen (Pinedale)- Do You Even Grow Bro?
- 2nd place: Kemmerer Clause (Pinedale)- Where are the Big Ones?
- 3rd place: Melissa Layne and Dodge Normington (Pinedale)- A Dogs Life
Plant Sciences- Junior Division
- 1st place: Shayla Frazier (Star Valley)- How Different Colored Lights Affect a Spider Plants Growth
- 2nd place: Delaney Day (Pinedale)- Battle of the Elements
- 3rd place: Damien Burgess (Star Valley)- Plants Grow Under the Power of Different Colored Lights!
Behavioral & Social Sciences- Junior Division
- 1st place: Ana Mika (Pinedale)- Moody Toons
- 2nd place: Sarah Helm (Pinedale)- Give Your Ear to Learning
- 3rd place (tie):
- Madisen Evans and Julia Hymas (Big Piney)- The Effect of Music on the Avian Heart Rate
- Liam O’Connor and Mekiah Strom (Pinedale)- Cyantific Heart Rate
Biomedical & Health Sciences/Biomedical Engineering/Translational Medical Sciences- Junior Division
- 1st place: Graham Harber and Bill Harber (Pinedale)- Can You Escape The Vape, Vol. 2
- 2nd place: Austin Ruvalcaba and Kelby Staley (Big Piney)- The Effect of Colloidal Silver Water on Escherichia coli, K-12
- 3rd place: Trista Covill and Seren Noble (Pinedale)- Water You Drinking?
Chemistry/Energy: Chemical- Junior Division
- 1st place: Keston Johnson (Star Valley)- The Best Battery for the Buck
- 2nd place: Kailie Alcorn (Big Piney)- The Effect of Well Location on the Quantity of Sodium in Home Water Wells of Sublette County, Wyoming
- 3rd place: Isabella Allen and Kelsey Cooper (Pinedale)- Code Red
Biochemistry/Cellular & Molecular Biology/Bioinformatics/& Computational Biology- Junior Division
- 1st place: Charlotte Crook (Star Valley)- The Bacterial Content in Milk
- 2nd place: Maddie Strgar (Star Valley)- Gum Flavor Longevity
- 3rd place: Arianne Dearden and Gracee Painter (Kemmerer)- Strawberries
Earth & Environmental Sciences/Environmental Engineering- Junior Division
- 1st place: William Hibbert (Big Piney)- The presence of microplastics in Fontenelle Reservoir: An analysis and comparison of microplastics collected at the surface using a manta trawl method and a depth of 3 meters using a vertical point water sampler.
- 2nd place: KaLee Bohnet (Pinedale)- Phos-Chek or False-Chek
- 3rd place: Ashley Boulter and Kelcy Moffat (Pinedale)- I’ll Be Growin’ Algae
Engineering Mechanics/Materials Science/Energy: Physical- Junior Division
- 1st place: Elyn Bowers (Pinedale)- Need A Brake?
- 2nd place: Ashton Bennett (Big Piney)- Using the Seebeck Effect to Engineer a Heated Neck Warmer
- 3rd place: AJ Cunningham and Jackie Meador (Big Piney)- Electric Boogaloo
Mathematics- Junior Divison
- 1st place: AJ Hale (Star Valley)- Is Home Field Advantage a Real Thing?
Mathematics- Senior Divison
- 1st place: Brandon David Jones (Big Piney)- Mathematics Magnet Madness
Microbiology- Junior Division
- 1st place: Anna Lehr (Pinedale)- Not So Eggcellent
- 2nd place: Reagan Davis and Brooklyn Maxam (Pinedale)- A Sticky Solution
Physics & Astronomy- Junior Division
- 1st place: Morgan Brown and Natalie Davis (Big Piney)- Measuring Velocity Through Stroboscopic Photography
Overall Winner
1st place: William Hibbert (Big Piney)- The presence of microplastics in Fontenelle Reservoir: An analysis and comparison of microplastics collected at the surface using a manta trawl method and a depth of 3 meters using a vertical point water sampler.
YAP Awards
The Young Professionals of Sweetwater County (YAP) also handed out awards based on five separate categories. Each recipient also received $50 in cash for their hard work and excellent projects.
Professional Presentation- the whole package; display, dress, speech, and subject. ($50 per student)
- Melissa Layne and Doge Normington- A Dog’s Life
Excellence in Delivery- most composed delivery that has been well rehearsed and is confident. ($50 per student)
- Shaylah Frazier- How Different Colored Lights Affect a Spider Plants Growth
- Amelia Gaffney- Holy Smoke
- Maddie Strgar- Savor The Flavor (Gum Flavor Longevity)
Regionally Impactful ($50 per student)
- Elyn Bowers- Need A Brake?
- Maggie Walker- The Fire Fighter
Extra Mile- dedicated to thorough research and development of idea/project. ($50 per student)
- William Hibbert- Microplastics in Fontenelle Reservoir
Most Composed Display- easy to follow and pleasing to the eye. ($25 per student)
- Brooklyn Maxam and Reagan Davis- A Sticky Situation
- Dustin Larsen and Wyatt Griffin- Do You Even Grow Bro?