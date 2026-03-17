Young, Willson Headline Area’s All-State Wrestling Honors

Rock Springs Lincoln Young (right) wrestling Green River's Oliver Wisniewski (left) during his final home dual. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced its All-State wrestling selections following the 2026 high school season, recognizing athletes who finished in the top two of their respective weight classes at the state championships.

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Green River, Rock Springs (4A)

Green River and Rock Springs were well represented in Class 4A, highlighted by multiple repeat selections and one milestone achievement.

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Rock Springs senior Lincoln Young capped his career with his third all-state honor, adding to previous selections in 2024 and 2025. Young’s consistency at the state level placed him among the program’s most accomplished wrestlers, reaching the championship round again in his final season.

Teammate Santiago Cruz also earned all-state recognition after his runner-up finish, closing out his senior year with a strong postseason performance.

For Green River, Jeramiah Musbach secured all-state honors following his run to the state championship match. Bentley Johnson earned his second All-State honor after receiving one in 2024 when GRHS won the state title in 3A.

On the girls side, both Rock Springs and Green River produced standout seasons. Rock Springs juniors Rylin Plant and Sarah Eddy each earned all-state recognition after winning state titles, with both adding to previous honors from the 2025 season.

Green River junior Bianca Maez joined that group after capturing a state championship, earning all-state distinction in the process.

Bridger Valley, Pinedale (3A)

Across the Bridger Valley and Pinedale, several wrestlers added to the region’s strong showing, including one of the most notable career achievements in the state.

Pinedale’s Wylee Willson became a four-time all-state selection, earning the distinction every year from 2023 through 2026. Reaching the state finals in each of his four seasons, Willson’s consistency stands out as one of the top accomplishments among this year’s honorees.

In Class 3A boys, Lyman’s Treysen Henderson earned all-state honors for the second straight season after winning a state championship. Teammate Timber Van Gieson also earned recognition with a runner-up finish.

Mountain View placed two wrestlers on the list as well, with Levi Jones and Mason Tims both earning all-state honors. Tims captured a state title, while Jones finished second.

Pinedale added two more all-state selections on the boys side with Landon Fornstrom, a repeat honoree from 2025, and Landon Rhyne.

On the girls side, Mountain View’s McKayla Lym earned all-state honors with a runner-up finish. Pinedale’s Fatima Mata also made the list, while Kaylea Mortensen and McKinzie Mortensen each continued their multi-year all-state runs, having previously earned recognition in earlier seasons.

With multiple repeat selections, state champions and a four-time honoree leading the way, the 2026 all-state list reflected both the depth and staying power of wrestling programs across Sweetwater County and the Bridger Valley.