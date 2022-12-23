Your Child May Be Eligible for Special Education Services

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires school districts to provide outreach to parents to inform them of the full spectrum of instructional programs and related services offered to students with disabilities.

Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming “Child Find” services locate, identify, and evaluate students with disabilities residing in the District.

If your child is not currently receiving special education services and you believe that the child has learning and/or behavioral difficulties including: autism, deaf-blindness, developmental delay, emotional disabilities, hearing impairment, intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairments, other health impairments, specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairment, traumatic brain injury, or visual impairment, please contact the Special Services Director of the District at (307) 352-3400.

Some school age children with disabilities, who do not meet eligibility criteria under the IDEA, may be eligible for services under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, if it is determined that they have a physical or mental impairment which substantially limits one or more major life activities, and have a record of such an impairment, and are regarded as having such an impairment.

Please contact the District Human Resources Office at (307) 352- 3400 for additional information on this service. Children eligible for special education services from the District include those children age three to 21. If you suspect that your child, at any age, may need an evaluation to determine eligibility for special education services, you may request an evaluation, at no cost, from the District. All information by evaluation is strictly confidential. Interpreters are available for parents needing communication in their native language.