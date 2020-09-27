Your Failures Are Factored In

Every single one of us is a hot mess. If good behavior was the requirement for Heaven, we would all be in big trouble.

Isaiah 53:6 (NLT) All of us, like sheep, have strayed away . We have left God’s paths to follow our own. Yet the Lord laid on Him the sins of us all.

What God has Done, is More Important than Our Failures.

The Prophet And The Prostitute. Hosea (who was a good man) was ordered by God to marry a prostitute. God had a very important message He needed to DEMONSTRATE.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Hosea married Gomer, but never convinced her to give up prostitution. She had children that weren’t his and ultimately left him to return to the party she loved so much. Hosea is sent to find her.

Hosea 3:1 (NLT) Then the Lord said to me, “Go and love your wife again, even though she commits adultery with another lover . This will illustrate that the Lord still loves Israel, even though the people have turned to other gods and love to worship them.”

How Low Can You Go and God Still Lifts You Up? How many times can you mess up? Seriously? When does God say, “That’s it, I’m done with this one”? I don’t know how low you can go, but I suspect it’s lower than you are right now.

How Far From Home Can You Get, and God Comes to Find You? I remember telling God at some point in my past, during my foolish years, “I’ve been good a long time, and I’d like to have some fun.”

I want you to know that God is Good. He gave me the greatest gift of my life (My wife) during the season I treated him the worst. He came and found me. One night, God showed up for me. I had tried to get back on the path and I couldn’t do it. I could last a month, a few weeks, but I couldn’t stay faithful. I don’t know how far you can get from home, but I know it’s farther than you are today.

Do you have any idea what it is like to be given something you could NEVER in a million years earn? To be given what you could never deserve. To be forgiven, when the last thing you deserve is forgiveness. To be loved, when there is nothing in you worth loving. To be a son or daughter, when all you could ever hope to be is an orphan.

Hosea Demonstrated Forgiveness, God’s Way

Forgiving Is Real Business. Hosea had to find his wife even after all of the terrible things she did to him.. Apparently, she was in some kind of slavery. Then, even after all he had done for her, he had to buy her back. What a journey that must have been!

So many misunderstand forgiveness. They think it is to “let it go” and let the person off the hook without addressing the issue at hand. But in order to truly forgive, you MUST come to terms with the offense. To forgive is to acknowledge the hurt, to grieve the hurt and to FEEL it. The work of forgiveness is HARD work. It was for GOD too.

Someone Has to Pay the Price to Forgive. Forgiveness is never free. Someone has to pay the cost. Jesus is that someone. If you martyr yourself trying to pay it yourself, you will become more bitter each year and will have a long ledger of pain to keep track of. All the pain, hurt, and the offense needs to go to the one who has paid for it.

Romans 2:4 (NLT) Don’t you see how wonderfully kind, tolerant, and patient God is with you? Does this mean nothing to you? Can’t you see that His kindness is intended to turn you from your sin?

It’s the Goodness of God!!! There was no reason for Hosea to go and reconcile with the women who had treated him so poorly. She certainly didn’t deserve it. And just as God sent His Son to pay for our sins, we didn’t deserve that either.

Today is a Good Day to Come Home.

Turn To Jesus. The hymn encourages us, “Oh, soul are you wearied and troubled. Turn your eyes upon Jesus. Look full in His wonderful face.” You think you can’t get enough fun, alcohol, sex, money, or whatever else, but you think you can get enough Jesus. You think just going to church today will probably be enough for you, but you are wrong. You have yet to tap the endless supply of love/respect, grace, hope, peace and joy,

Hosea 6:1 (NLT) “Come, let us return to the Lord . He has torn us to pieces; now He will heal us. He has injured us; now He will bandage our wounds.

You Have Been Forgiven. Salvation is a free gift that will cost you every worthless thing. The Father has made the journey. He has dealt with the pain we caused. The Father has paid the price, a price no one else could pay. This is about what God has Done!

2 Corinthians 5:21 (NLT) For God made Christ, who never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God through Christ.

What God Has Done. What God has done is more important than what you have done. We are a hot mess, so GOD sent a MESSiah.

What You Must Do. You must own your sin, past, present, and future. You must repent. Change your mind and your thinking. You must depend upon God’s GRACE, not your efforts. You must believe. Follow Jesus today and every day. You must become His disciple and learn His ways.

What God Has Done Is More Important Than What You Have Done.

What do I do now? Your life is a DEMONSTRATION. You may be going through some really tough stuff and you don’t know why. Maybe this is God’s message to someone who is watching you during your difficult season. Your hard time could be the thing that demonstrates God’s love and grace.