Your Favorite Johnny Mac’s is Back With a Brand NEW Look

Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern is re-opened to the public and sporting a few new upgrades!

The newly remodeled and painted Johnny Mac’s is excited to welcome back guests while practicing all social distancing guidelines.

Ower Jesse Sloan and his wife Devon completed all of the the remodeling with help from Moe Ala from Pablo and Picasso Painting.

The new remodel includes an island in the middle of the bar that allows for more seating and an open layout.

Right now we’ll be operating at about 65% capacity, but in the future we’ll have more bands and Bingo night again and go back to normal. Advertisement - Story continues below... Johnny Mac’s Owner, Jesse Sloan

Grab your crew and head on down to see the new place!

Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern

2012 Dewar Dr. Rock Springs, WY 82901

Open 7 Days a Week beginning at 12pm