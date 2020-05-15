CELEBRATE! Friday, May 15, 2020

Your Favorite Johnny Mac’s is Back With a Brand NEW Look

Your Favorite Johnny Mac’s is Back With a Brand NEW Look

Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern is re-opened to the public and sporting a few new upgrades!

The newly remodeled and painted Johnny Mac’s is excited to welcome back guests while practicing all social distancing guidelines.

Ower Jesse Sloan and his wife Devon completed all of the the remodeling with help from Moe Ala from Pablo and Picasso Painting.

The new remodel includes an island in the middle of the bar that allows for more seating and an open layout.

Right now we’ll be operating at about 65% capacity, but in the future we’ll have more bands and Bingo night again and go back to normal.

Advertisement - Story continues below...
Johnny Mac’s Owner, Jesse Sloan

Grab your crew and head on down to see the new place!

Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern
2012 Dewar Dr. Rock Springs, WY 82901
Open 7 Days a Week beginning at 12pm

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Is It Time to Have That Surgery?

Is It Time to Have That Surgery?

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 15

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 15

SENIOR ATHLETES: Share Your Favorite Memory on Beyond the Game

SENIOR ATHLETES: Share Your Favorite Memory on Beyond the Game

COVID-19 Update May 14, 2020: Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for Virus

COVID-19 Update May 14, 2020: Rock Springs Boy Tests Positive for Virus