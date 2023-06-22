You’re Invited to 2023’s Art on the Green!

Head to Green River to enjoy 2D and 3D live art competitions, displays, raffles, family-fun and more!
+ Compete for a chance to win $11,600 in prizes. 👀
ABOUT
Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.
WHEN
August 18th & 19th
Starting at 11am
WHERE
Expedition Island
in Green River
AUGUST 18TH
- Competition begins at 11AM
- Silent Auction at 1PM
- Battle on the Green 4:40PM – 6:30PM
- Kid’s Creation Corner 5-7PM
AUGUST 19TH
- Live competition ends at 11AM
- Silent Auction 9AM-6PM
- No-Host Cocktail Hour 5:30PM – 6:30PM
- Awards Dinner 6:30PM
- Kid’s Creation Corner 11AM – 1PM
For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event,
please contact the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at (307) 872-0514
or find us on Facebook at Green River Arts Council.