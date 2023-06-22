You’re Invited to 2023’s Art on the Green!

Head to Green River to enjoy 2D and 3D live art competitions, displays, raffles, family-fun and more!

+ Compete for a chance to win $11,600 in prizes. 👀

ABOUT

Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.

WHEN August 18th & 19th

WHERE Expedition Island

in Green River

AUGUST 18TH

Competition begins at 11AM

Silent Auction at 1PM

Battle on the Green 4:40PM – 6:30PM

Kid’s Creation Corner 5-7PM

AUGUST 19TH

Live competition ends at 11AM

Silent Auction 9AM-6PM

No-Host Cocktail Hour 5:30PM – 6:30PM

Awards Dinner 6:30PM

Kid’s Creation Corner 11AM – 1PM

For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event,

please contact the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at (307) 872-0514

or find us on Facebook at Green River Arts Council.