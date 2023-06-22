You’re Invited to 2023’s Art on the Green!

Head to Green River to enjoy 2D and 3D live art competitions, displays, raffles, family-fun and more!

+ Compete for a chance to win $11,600 in prizes. 👀

ABOUT

Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.

WHEN

August 18th & 19th
Starting at 11am

WHERE

Expedition Island
in Green River

AUGUST 18TH

  • Competition begins at 11AM
  • Silent Auction at 1PM
  • Battle on the Green 4:40PM – 6:30PM
  • Kid’s Creation Corner 5-7PM

AUGUST 19TH

  • Live competition ends at 11AM
  • Silent Auction 9AM-6PM
  • No-Host Cocktail Hour 5:30PM – 6:30PM
  • Awards Dinner 6:30PM
  • Kid’s Creation Corner 11AM – 1PM

For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event,
please contact the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at (307) 872-0514
or find us on Facebook at Green River Arts Council.

