You’re Invited to Attend a Trona Valley Credit Union Foundation, Inc. Fundraiser. All Proceeds Benefit the Weekend Backpack Meal Program

A benefit for Trona Valley Credit Union Foundation, Inc. a Foundation Supporting the Children’s Backpack Program, Meals for Kids! This event is sponsored by the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River. Please join us for dinner, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. The proceeds will help provide meals to students in need in the Sweetwater County School District #2 during the school year.

You may purchase presale tickets through April 30th and at the door the day of the event. For tickets or further information on the event, please contact Melanie at 307-875-9800 ext. 2463.

May 3rd

5 PM – 7 PM WHERE Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles of Green River

88 N. 2nd East St GREEN RIVER

Eagles Membership Not Required To Attend

Meal Options:

$16.00 (6) or $21.00 (9) – Shrimp Dinner

$25.00 Steak and Shrimp (3) Dinner

$20.00 – Steak Dinner

$5.00 Hot Dog & Chips for Kids

*Dinner includes baked potato, salad, vegetable and dessert.



Happy Hour 4-6 PM (No Host Bar)