You’re Invited to Enjoy Food, Vendors & Family Fun at the Very First Party in the Park!

Summer is short and to help make sure we can make the most of it, volunteers have come together to bring you the first ever Party in the Park!

WHEN

June 23rd and 24th
10:00 am to 7:00 pm

WHERE

Evers Park
370 South 2nd East in Green River

EVENT DETAILS

Enjoy family games and over 65 VENDORS including:

  • Navajo Tacos (which is a college fundraiser for a college student)
  • Carl’s BBQ 
  • Papa Murphy’s
  • Red Desert Humane Society Adoption
  • Many homemade crafts
  • Many direct sales
  • A massage therapist
  • + much more!

Entertainment

Phoney Stark Industries DJ services will be in site to provide announcements and music.
+ Enjoy music from local artists Cole Murillo and Ken Rhodes.

Event Volunteers

Tori Thompson with Beaded Dreams-Freya’s Feathered Friends

Alishae Blazich with A.B. Designs-Ultimate Power Sports

Zana Guiard with Gypsy Luna Designz

Haylie Rothschild with Riverside Nursery

