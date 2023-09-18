You’re Invited to Frontier Carbon Solutions Community Open House Event

Come meet the Frontier team and hear about the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub project in Southwestern Wyoming.

WHEN

Wednesday, October 4, 2023
4-7 PM

WHERE

WWCC, Satellite Campus
1 College Way in Green River

LEARN MORE

ABOUT

Dallas, Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions was founded in 2021 to offer safe and permanent carbon storage services for industrial emitters across the Rocky Mountain Region in the United States and Canada. Specializing in the development of carbon capture infrastructure and carbon marketing, the Frontier team provides turnkey emissions solution for our customers.

