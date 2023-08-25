You’re Invited to Impact 307’s FREE Business Education Events

Impact 307 is excited to offer FREE Business Education Events for everyone to attend and learn from!

AUGUST 31ST
Lunch+ Learn: Innovation
12:00PM – 1:00PM MST

In this Lunch + Learn Webinar, IMPACT 307 Assistant Director Monica Patten will lead a discussion on the importance of innovation across all aspects of business. She will talk about identifying innovation opportunities, creating innovative business models, and the importance of ‘building a wide moat.’ She will also discuss the many free resources available in Wyoming for innovative entrepreneurs, including the Sweetwater County Start-Up Challenge which is a seed funding competition.

Register Here

SEPTEMBER 6TH
Lunch+ Learn: Career Pivots into Entrepreneurship
12:00PM – 1:00PM MST

What does it take to successfully pivot your career into entrepreneurship? Join us for this Lunch + Learn Webinarto gain insight into successfully pivoting a career into entrepreneurship. Monica Patten will lead a discussion about career pivoting, including an overview the resources available to Wyoming residents who want to take the leap into entrepreneurship. Additionally, you will learn about the seed funding opportunity for Wyoming founders to raise capital to take their idea past concept stage and into action with the Sweetwater County Start-Up Challenge!

Register Here

SEPTEMBER 14TH
Business Bootcamp
5:00PM – 9:00PM MST

This free Business Bootcamp will feature local professional volunteers who will discuss topics entrepreneurs needto consider when starting or running their businesses. Topics discussed will include marketing, legal, accounting,and banking. In addition, several Economic Development Organizations will also be available to discuss many free resources available to local business owners. Please join us at the WWCC Green River Center, Room JWP (1 College Way, Green River, WY 82935).

Register Here

SEPTEMBER 18TH
Lunch+ Learn: Broke Academic to Billions Commercialized
12:00PM – 1:00PM MST

In this webinar, Monica Patten discusses the transition in mindset from a graduate student pursuing journal publications to an accomplished industry professional with multiple trade secrets and patents worldwide. Her industry work has resulted in billions in annual Net Organic Sales for previous employers. Additionally, you will earn about the seed funding opportunity for Wyoming founders to raise capital to take their idea past concept stage and into action with the Sweetwater County Start-Up Challenge! 

Register Here

